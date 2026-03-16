The sleep–gut connection: What your sleeping habits reveal about your digestive health

New Delhi:

Sleep and digestion are often thought of as separate aspects of health. But doctors say the two are closely connected. In fact, the relationship between sleep patterns and digestive function is so significant that experts often describe it as the “gut–sleep axis.”

According to Dr Aravind Badiger, Technical Director at BDR Pharmaceuticals, the health of the gut and the quality of sleep constantly influence each other. “The connection between sleep and digestion is a two-way relationship. Sleeping habits affect digestion, and digestive problems can also disrupt the sleep cycle,” says Dr Badiger. By grasping this connection, one can understand why people who have trouble sleeping often have discomfort in their digestive system, and vice versa.

How sleep affects digestive health

The human body has several processes that occur during sleep to help improve and maintain various functions, including the digestive process. “During sleep, the body regulates metabolism, hormones and immunity. This allows the digestive system to work efficiently and absorb nutrients properly,” explains Dr Badiger.

“Sleep deprivation can affect appetite hormones such as ghrelin and leptin, which regulate hunger,” says Dr Badiger. However, when these hormones are not in balance, people may develop cravings for fatty or sweet foods. In the end, this can have a negative effect on digestive health and overall metabolism.

The role of the gut microbiome

Another factor that can contribute to the connection between sleep and digestive health is the gut microbiome. This refers to the trillions of microbes that are in the digestive system. These microbes are essential to the digestive process, the immune system, and even mental health.

“The microbiome follows the body’s sleep-wake cycle. When sleep patterns are disturbed due to factors like late-night screen time, shift work or chronic insomnia, it can alter the balance of beneficial gut bacteria,” Dr Badiger explains. Such changes in gut bacteria may contribute to digestive discomfort, inflammation and metabolic disturbances.

How digestive issues can disturb sleep

The interrelationship between sleep and digestion is two-way, meaning that not only can sleep have an impact on digestion, but digestive health can also have an impact on sleep quality. “Conditions like gastroesophageal reflux disease (GORD), irritable bowel syndrome, and chronic indigestion can severely hamper sleep,” says Dr Badiger.

Acid reflux can be exacerbated by lying down, causing sleep disruptions, and pain or discomfort caused by digestive disorders can also disrupt sleep. The digestive system also has a major role to play in the production of serotonin, which controls sleep and mood patterns. “Around 80–90 per cent of serotonin is produced in the gut, which means gut health can directly influence sleep patterns,” he adds.

Supporting both sleep and gut health

Experts say improving sleep hygiene can help address both sleep and digestive issues. “Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule and avoiding heavy meals or caffeine late in the day can significantly improve sleep and digestion,” advises Dr Badiger.

A balanced diet with high levels of fibre, fermented foods, and hydration can be helpful for the health of the gut microbiome. Regular exercise can also be useful for digestive health and sleep quality.

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