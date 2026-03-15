Burnout rising among professionals? Neurologist says lack of sleep may be the hidden cause

New Delhi:

In the present day and age, when we are constantly connected to the world around us, being busy is often equated with success. The more we work, the more we are rewarded. The more notifications we receive, the more we are expected to deliver. This has resulted in exhaustion becoming the new normal.

On the other hand, rest and relaxation are taking a backseat. Doctors are of the opinion that the present-day obsession with productivity is taking a toll on our mental health. There is an emerging link between mental fatigue, sleep deprivation, and low emotional intelligence. According to Dr Kunal Bahrani, Chairman and Group Director – Neurology at Yatharth Hospitals, lack of proper rest is one of the most ignored factors contributing to mental fatigue in the present day.

Burnout is becoming a widespread issue

Burnout is often described as a state of chronic emotional and physical exhaustion caused by prolonged stress. People experiencing burnout may feel detached from their work, mentally drained and less productive despite putting in long hours. While workplace pressure and blurred work-life boundaries are well-known causes, poor sleep is often an invisible factor that worsens the problem.

Over time, the combination of stress and sleep deprivation can leave individuals feeling overwhelmed and emotionally drained.

Why sleep matters more than we realise

Sleep is anything but a passive state. In fact, during deep sleep cycles, the brain is busy performing a number of essential functions that are vital to mental health. The brain processes emotional experiences, memory, and hormones that control stress and mood. Sleep disruption compromises these functions.

This can lead to symptoms such as irritability, anxiety, poor concentration and mood fluctuations, signs that are often dismissed as everyday stress but are closely linked to sleep deprivation.

How modern lifestyles disrupt sleep

On average, an average human being needs seven to nine hours of good quality sleep every night to function properly mentally and emotionally. However, not many are able to fulfil this basic criterion. Late-night screen time, unusual working hours, and excessive screen time with stressful lifestyles are making people's minds work even after their bodies are tired.

All these activities are gradually leading to an imbalance in the sleeping patterns of individuals.

The brain becomes more reactive without sleep

Sleep deprivation also impacts the brain’s stress responses. Research indicates that when the brain is not well rested, the amygdala, which is responsible for emotions, becomes overly sensitive. This may result in situations and challenges becoming overwhelming and hard to manage.

On the other hand, individuals who sleep well and have a regular sleep schedule tend to be better emotionally and have the resilience to deal with situations.s.

Fatigue can weaken creativity and decision-making

In addition, lack of rest does not just affect the mood of a person, but it also affects cognitive performance. When the brain is overworked and under-rested, the mental clarity of a person will decrease. In addition, the tasks that a person used to do with ease will require more effort, causing a decrease in the ability of a person to solve problems.

This will then create a vicious cycle, where lack of rest causes a decrease in productivity, leading to a need to work more hours.

Why rest should be seen as essential, not optional

According to experts, sleep habits can be a major contributor to a big change in mental health and functioning. Simple actions such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule and limiting screen time before going to bed can be helpful.

Also read: Always feeling tired for no clear reason? Doctor explains a hidden health cause