Always feeling tired for no clear reason? Doctor explains a hidden health cause

New Delhi:

Feeling tired has almost become normal in modern life. Long workdays, irregular sleep, constant notifications. People often shrug it off and move on. Another cup of coffee, maybe. But sometimes fatigue that seems random is not really random at all.

According to Dr Sermed Mezher, a UK-based general practitioner, persistent tiredness without a clear cause may sometimes point to thiamine deficiency, also known as vitamin B1 deficiency. The condition often goes unnoticed because the symptoms are subtle and easy to blame on stress or ageing.

Why thiamine deficiency is often overlooked

Thiamine deficiency rarely gets attention during routine medical checks. “Thiamine levels are almost never tested in standard clinical practice,” Dr Mezher explained. Yet several studies have found measurable deficiencies across different patient groups.

Part of the problem lies in how the symptoms appear. “In the early stages, a lack of thiamine shows up as fatigue, irritability, poor memory or sleep disturbances,” he said. These signs are easy to dismiss.

Patients may think they are simply stressed. Doctors might attribute the symptoms to lifestyle pressures or ageing. Either way, the underlying issue can remain unnoticed.

Another reason the deficiency develops quickly is the body’s limited storage capacity. “The body only stores around 20 to 30 days’ worth of thiamine,” Dr Mezher noted. This means that even short periods of poor nutrition or physical stress can reduce levels.

Modern habits that quietly deplete vitamin B1

Certain lifestyle patterns may also increase the body’s demand for thiamine.

Dr Mezher pointed out that modern diets can sometimes work against healthy levels of the nutrient. “High consumption of refined carbohydrates and alcohol significantly increases the body’s need for thiamine because it is a critical cofactor in processing glucose,” he explained.

Some medications can also play a role. “Certain diuretics used for blood pressure can increase the rate at which the kidneys flush thiamine out of the body,” Dr Mezher said.

These combined factors can slowly push the body towards deficiency.

Early signs of thiamine deficiency

The early symptoms are usually non specific, which is why they are often overlooked.

Common signs may include:

Persistent fatigue

Mental fuzziness

Mood changes such as irritability

Subtle memory problems

Because these symptoms resemble everyday stress responses, people rarely connect them with nutrient deficiencies.

When thiamine deficiency becomes serious

If the deficiency continues for a long time, more severe health problems can develop. In advanced cases, it can lead to beriberi, a condition that affects both the nervous system and the heart.

According to Dr Mezher, the disorder may cause:

Muscle wasting

Numbness or nerve damage

Heart complications including heart failure

Although these outcomes are less common, they highlight how essential thiamine is for normal body function.

How thiamine deficiency can be corrected

The encouraging part is that thiamine deficiency is often relatively easy to treat once identified. “Thiamine deficiency can usually be addressed with dietary changes or oral supplementation,” Dr Mezher explained.

Certain groups may need closer attention to their intake, including:

People with poor nutrition

Older adults

Individuals with alcohol dependence

For these individuals, lipid soluble thiamine supplements may sometimes be recommended.

“Once thiamine levels are restored, the body’s ability to convert food into cellular energy improves quickly,” Dr Mezher said. In some cases, people who have experienced unexplained fatigue for years may begin to notice improvement within weeks after their nutrient levels return to normal.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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