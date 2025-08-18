Sleep and memory: Why lack of rest makes you forget things Sleepless nights affect recalling and remembering activities, and hence, forgetting. To achieve the highest brain activity, sleep must be embraced, and ample sleep must be taken every night.

Sleep plays a significant role in ensuring the well-being of the brain, and its contribution to memory consolidation is essential. The less we sleep, the worse our ability to recall and retain becomes.

There exists a strong correlation that has been discovered through studies between forgetting and sleep loss, which indicates how sleep is involved in memory.

The Role of Sleep in Memory

Sleep is an important process during which memory consolidation occurs. There are several stages of sleep through which the brain passes, such as deep sleep and REM sleep, each of which serves a critical function to be executed during nighttime memory consolidation. Consolidation of neuronal circuits for the transfer of information from short-term to long-term memory occurs during deep sleep.

During REM sleep, the brain consolidates and processes memory, enabling us to interpret new information. Without sleep, this process is interrupted, making it harder to remember facts and retain information.

Effect of Sleep Deprivation on Forgetfulness

According to Dr Vinit Banga, Director-Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad, when sleep is interfered with, especially for a period of time, the brain function of creating and remembering memories is undermined. Lack of sleep damages the hippocampus, which is a component of the brain responsible for remembering things. This does not allow an individual to remember what they have acquired and what they had remembered before.

Sleep deprivation also influences attention and concentration. When tired, our minds are less effective at screening out irrelevant information, thus making it more difficult to pay attention to key details. This distraction also makes the retention and recall of memory more difficult, hence causing forgetfulness.

Effects of Chronic Sleep Deprivation

While some forgetfulness is the result of isolated instances of sleep loss, chronic sleep loss has more enduring effects. There is compromised learning in students as a result of sleep loss because their brains cannot learn anything new. Sleep-deprived employees in the workplace have lower productivity and higher error rates. Chronic sleep loss disrupts cognition in older adults as well as raises the risk for the development of memory disorder conditions such as dementia.

