Why eating late at night or skipping breakfast could be harming your health

New Delhi:

Here’s a pattern many people fall into without realising it. You skip breakfast because you’re rushing, delay lunch because work gets busy, and end up eating your heaviest meal late at night.

It feels manageable in the moment. Over time, however, even these minor details could disturb the process of metabolism. Let's understand it better!

Why skipping meals isn’t as harmless as it seems

“Skipping meals can disrupt blood sugar balance and appetite regulation,” says Ms Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist at Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru. While fasting may help decrease the body’s glucose levels at first, this may eventually cause overeating, which will result in high peaks and dips in the body’s glucose levels. Such behavior may contribute to developing insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes.

What happens when you eat late at night

Late-night eating adds another layer to the problem. “The body’s ability to metabolise glucose and fats declines in the evening,” she explains. This means calories consumed late at night are more likely to be stored as fat instead of being used for energy. It can contribute to weight gain and is linked to obesity and metabolic syndrome.

Sleep and hormonal impact

Besides affecting digestion, eating late-night meals affects sleep. Large meals before bedtime can negatively influence the quality of sleep, influencing hormones responsible for appetite control, including ghrelin and leptin. Thus, you feel sleepy upon waking, hungry all day long, perpetuating the process.

Impact on gut health

Unstable eating habits can negatively influence gut health. This may cause bloating, discomfort, and change the balance of microorganisms within the gut. The imbalance in gut flora is associated with increased inflammation and other metabolic problems.

Why is eating time equally important?

We pay attention to our diet but overlook the timing of meals. Consistency in the meal times helps manage metabolism and energy levels.

Simple habits that can make a difference:

Don’t skip breakfast regularly

Keep meal timings consistent

Avoid heavy dinners late at night

Space meals evenly through the day

“Regularising meal patterns is a foundational step toward preventing long-term metabolic disorders,” says Ms Apte.

Your body works best on rhythm. When meals are skipped or pushed too late, that rhythm gets disrupted. It is not only hunger that gets impacted over time, but metabolism and your entire system.

Sometimes, the solution does not require strict dieting, but just the right timing of meals.

Also read: From alcohol to coffee, what is actually harming your gut health