Skipping BP checks? Expert reveals how that could lead to a silent heart problem

How high BP causes silent heart damage?

In the chaos of daily life, most individuals are prone to neglecting regular health checks, particularly blood pressure (BP) checks. But what seems like a minor lapse may be quietly putting your heart at risk. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), more than 220 million Indians have hypertension, and almost 50% are not even aware of it. High BP, also referred to as the "silent killer," produces no initial symptoms but can seriously harm your heart, brain, and kidneys over time. Not monitoring your blood pressure means neglecting your health, which puts you at risk until it's too late.

Dr Virbhan Balai, Consultant, Interventional Cardiology, Manipal Hospital Dwarka, New Delhi, explains that when blood pressure remains elevated over time, it progressively hardens and constricts the arteries, cutting down on blood supply to the heart. This can result in thickening of the heart muscle (called left ventricular hypertrophy), which renders the heart less effective. Eventually, this stress boosts the chances of heart failure, arrhythmias, or silent heart attacks, heart attacks without any symptoms. The damage builds up silently and only reveals itself after severe complications have set in.

Warning signs you can't afford to ignore

Although high blood pressure is generally symptomless, here are some warning signs that can be observed in some individuals.

Daytime or morning headaches may be a sign of increasing BP.

Fatigue and confusion can be indicators that the brain is not receiving adequate oxygen.

Double vision or blurred vision can indicate damage to the vessels within the eyes because of elevated pressure.

Chest pain or tightness must never be overlooked since it can indicate the cause of strain on the heart.

Shortness of breath during routine activities is a sign that the heart is not pumping properly.

Irregular heartbeats or palpitations could indicate rhythm disturbances due to strain on the heart.

Nosebleeds, though uncommon, might at times present with extremely high BP attacks.

Tips to maintain your heart health

Monitor BP Often: Measure your blood pressure every 3–6 months, even if you are feeling just great. Early diagnosis prevents future problems. Eat a Heart-Healthy Diet: Emphasise low-sodium meals and add potassium-rich foods such as bananas, spinach, and sweet potatoes. Reduce processed and fried foods. Exercise Regularly: Regular walking, cycling, or swimming enhances heart function and maintains BP within limits. Try to do at least 30 minutes a day, five times a week. Manage Stress: Chronic stress can raise blood pressure. Experiment with meditation, breathing exercises, or relaxing hobbies that help you unwind each day. Limit Alcohol and Stop Smoking: Alcohol increases BP levels, and smoking harms arteries. Cutting down or stopping both will greatly benefit cardiovascular health. Get Regular Check-Ups: Get your healthcare provider to check you over once a year for full-body check-ups, including blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels.

In cases of uncontrolled blood pressure, forgetting to monitor it may seem harmless, but the consequences can be devastating. Silent high blood pressure quietly damages your heart and blood vessels until something catastrophic happens, like a heart attack or stroke. Specialists highly advise all adults, particularly those over 30 or with a history of heart disease in their family, to regard BP checks as an absolute component of health upkeep.

In extreme cases, uncontrolled high blood pressure may result in heart failure or necessitate surgical procedures such as angioplasty or valve repair. Take prevention seriously with frequent BP monitoring, a healthy lifestyle, and medical advice.