Self-medicating with Vitamin D? Doctors warn of serious side effects

For years, Vitamin D has been hailed as the sunshine vitamin. In fact, many think of it as the golden ticket for stronger bones and better immunity. But in a worrying twist, doctors are now reporting a rise in Vitamin D overdoses, particularly among arthritis patients. The reason? A growing “more is better” belief that’s slowly turning a helpful supplement into a hidden health risk.

“Many patients assume Vitamin D is completely safe because it’s available over the counter,” says Dr Simon Thomas, Senior Director of Robotic Joint Replacements and Orthopaedics at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. “But when taken without medical supervision, it can do more harm than good, especially for arthritis patients who already have vulnerable bones and altered calcium metabolism.”

Why are arthritis patients more vulnerable

Vitamin D plays a crucial role in bone health, immune balance, and reducing inflammation, all key areas of concern for arthritis patients. According to studies, up to 72% of people with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) are Vitamin D-deficient, and doctors often prescribe supplements to improve joint function and reduce pain.

However, Dr Thomas explains that the line between “helpful” and “harmful” is dangerously thin. “Arthritis patients often have multiple prescriptions, painkillers, steroids, or calcium supplements that affect bone metabolism. When Vitamin D is added on top without proper monitoring, calcium levels can rise excessively, leading to toxicity.”

This toxicity, known as hypercalcemia, can cause nausea, vomiting, fatigue, kidney stones, and even heart rhythm abnormalities if untreated.

How the problem begins

Most overdose cases start innocently, with self-medication. A patient gets a blood report showing low Vitamin D, buys high-dose capsules online, and continues without medical advice. Others follow generic health tips or YouTube recommendations without checking dosage or duration.

“There’s no national guideline on Vitamin D use, which leads to confusion,” says Dr Thomas. “Some patients take 60,000 IU weekly for months, far exceeding safe limits. It’s not just an overdose; it’s chronic misuse.”

The benefits, when used right

When prescribed correctly, Vitamin D can genuinely improve arthritis symptoms. Controlled studies show that doses around 4,000 IU/day for 6 months can reduce pain and inflammation and improve mobility. The key, experts say, is customised dosing based on blood levels, followed by regular calcium and kidney checks.

Dr Thomas advises, “Your doctor will recommend supplements only if you are deficient. Once your levels are normal, maintenance doses — often 600 to 800 IU per day- are enough. More doesn’t mean better.”

Warning signs of overdose

Watch out for these symptoms if you are taking long-term Vitamin D supplements:

Persistent nausea or vomiting

Unexplained fatigue or confusion

Increased thirst or frequent urination

Pain in the back or lower abdomen (possible kidney stones)

Irregular heartbeat

If you notice any of these, stop supplementation and consult your doctor immediately.

Vitamin D can be a powerful ally in arthritis care, but only in the right dose, for the right duration, under medical supervision. Self-medicating or overdosing can quietly damage the very organs and joints you’re trying to protect. As Dr Thomas sums it up: “Vitamin D deficiency can hurt, but so can excess. It’s time we stop treating supplements as harmless and start respecting them as medicines that demand the same care and control.”

