The shocking link between screen addiction and tooth decay in children Too much screen time may be ruining your child’s oral health. A dentist explains how it leads to decay, jaw pain, and more.

Gone are the days when kids and teens would get excited to play outdoor games after school or spend vacations at Nani’s house playing Ludo and Monopoly! In today’s digital age, screen time has become an integral part of their lifestyle.

Today’s generation are “slaves of screens”, where the majority of their time goes into social media or gaming. Little do they realise that this is not only hampering their eyes, back, and posture but also deteriorating their oral and overall health.

According to Dr Shilpi Behl, BDS BSOM (UK) HNODS (UK), Director, Senior Dentist & Facial Aesthetics Specialist at Avanahealthcare, too much screen time adversely impacts dental health mainly because of two factors – dietary habits and poor oral hygiene practices. While being absorbed into the screen, children often tend to munch on more junk and sugary foods and drinks. This increases plaque formation and tooth decay.

Increased screen time also correlates with sedentary behaviour, where they might neglect the hydration levels, which in turn leads to oral concerns and infections, as dry mouth provides an ideal environment for bacteria to thrive in!.

Impacts of screen time on teeth

Another crucial aspect of “screen addiction” is neglect of oral hygiene. Being engrossed in phones, people often skip their daily brushing and flossing routines.

Modern lifestyle habits potentially increase the stress levels too! From keeping up with social media trends to increasing the number of followers to winning in a competitive online game – all this is adding to mental insecurities in younger ones, which again hurts their teeth. This leads to conditions like teeth grinding, gum disease, clenching and facial muscle disorders.

Other side effects of excessive screen time

Excessive screen time can lead to developmental issues with facial muscles and speech. Prolonged screen time, particularly when spent engaging in intense gaming or focusing intently on a screen, can also trigger bruxism or teeth grinding. When a child’s focus is so intense on the screen, they may tighten their jaws, which can lead to jaw pain and even TMJ disorders! Furthermore, while gazing at the screens, the children may tend to keep their mouths open for a longer duration, resulting in habitual mouth-breathing habits and decreased salivary secretion.

Why is it essential to prioritise oral hygiene?

It is necessary for children and young adults to realise that by prioritising oral hygiene and making mindful choices about their screen time, they can enjoy the benefits of technology while safeguarding their dental health for years to come.

It is also important for parents and guardians to understand that by keeping a check on their younger ones and guiding them to balance screen time management, good posture practices, healthy eating habits, and regular dental checkups, it is possible to support healthier dental development. Such measures can surely give them healthier smiles and good oral health in today’s “DIGIAGE”.

