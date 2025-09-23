Screen time and kids’ eye health: Smart eye care tips every parent can do Too much screen time can hurt your child’s eyes and focus. From the 20-20-20 rule to outdoor play, here are simple, screen-smart eye care tips every parent can try to protect children’s eyesight and boost concentration.

In the modern world, screens are ubiquitous, from virtual classrooms to gaming marathons, and even homework assignments. While technology is an incredible learning aid, excessive screen time can cause serious stress for young eyes. For kids, this can include headaches, dry eyes, poor concentration, or even permanent vision problems if not addressed early on.

The bright side? Parents don't need to worry. Small, simple habits can do big things to save a child's eyesight while improving their ability to focus. With a little screen-savvy TLC, you can balance the digital world with healthy eyes and improved focus.

Screen-smart eye care tips every parent can do

Encourage the 20-20-20 rule

For each 20 minutes of screen time, have your child look away at something 20 feet distant for a full 20 seconds. It's an easy trick that loosens eye muscles and avoids digital fatigue.

Create a screen-friendly workspace

Position their laptop or tablet at arm's length or farther away and below eye level. Proper lighting minimises glare, while an upright chair maintains posture (and eyes) in balance.

Don't forget those blinking breaks

Children tend to forget to blink when stuck in front of a screen, leading to dryness and irritation. Encourage them to blink frequently — or make it a playful "blink challenge" during study breaks.

Limit late-night scrolling

Blue light exposure late in the evening not only fatigues the eyes; it also disrupts sleep. Promote screen-free wind-down sessions at least an hour before nighttime — books, puzzles, or a brief chat do the trick.

Make room for outdoor time

Outdoor play not only prevents eye strain but is also beneficial for eye development. As little as 1–2 hours of daily outdoor play is associated with a lower risk of myopia in children.

Regular eye check-ups make a difference

Even if your child doesn't complain of vision issues, regular eye exams are essential. Slight problems, such as squinting or sitting too close to the screen, may be early indicators that they require specs.

Screens aren't disappearing overnight, but neither should your child's concentration and eyesight. With these minute, screen-aware routines, you can develop equilibrium in their daily life. Remember: healthy eyes equal sharper learning, improved concentration, and happier children.

