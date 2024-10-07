Rapidly increasing obesity can be fatal for heart patients, know how to protect yourself

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Obesity can be fatal for heart patients, so know prevention tips.

Obesity increases heart-related problems like heart attack, stroke and heart failure manifold. In such a situation, to control heart disease, experts recommend losing weight and improving diet. Increasing weight is fatal for heart patients. Irregular lifestyle and poor eating habits are responsible for weight gain. Due to a deteriorating diet, bad cholesterol starts increasing in the body, which increases the risk of heart-related diseases. In such a situation, improve your diet and lifestyle to control bad cholesterol. By including fibre, vitamins, antioxidants and essential minerals in your diet, you can control obesity and protect yourself from heart attack and cardiac arrest. Let us know how heart patients can keep their weight under control.

How to lose weight in heart disease:

Include whole grains in your diet: Apart from reducing weight, consuming whole grains also helps to reduce the risk of heart disease. You can include whole grains like ragi, barley, and millet in your diet.

Eat green vegetables: To lose weight, heart patients should include a lot of green vegetables in their diet. This will help in maintaining a healthy weight and reducing the risk of heart disease.

Eat dry fruits: Eat dry fruits for omega-3 fatty acids. Consuming them provides essential fatty acids and fiber including vitamin E, which are beneficial for heart health.

Avoid junk food: To maintain your heart health you must stop eating outside food. Especially heart patients should not consume packaged food at all.

Exercise daily: After diet, the second most important thing to control weight is to include exercise in your lifestyle. Exercising daily controls bad cholesterol, which helps in reducing the risk of heart disease.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

