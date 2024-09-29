Say goodbye to heart diseases with THIS many minutes of walking in a day for healthy body

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Say goodbye to heart diseases with this much walking

We all know that exercise is necessary for a healthy body. But despite this, people do not make exercise and walking a part of their lifestyle. In such a deteriorating lifestyle, lack of exercise invites many serious diseases to our bodies. One of which is heart-related diseases, that is heart attack, heart blockage, and stroke! In such a situation, do exercise to keep yourself healthy. Especially, walking controls bad cholesterol and makes your heart healthy. Let's know what is the connection of walking with heart health and also how many minutes of walking in a day without getting tired is proof of a healthy heart.

What is the connection between walking and heart health?

Experts believe that walking is the best exercise for heart health. Every step you take improves heart health and also prevents many serious problems. According to the American Heart Association, walking reduces the level of bad cholesterol and blood pressure, which strengthens heart health and also makes you internally fit, and reduces weight.

Walking THIS many minutes a day without getting tired is proof of a healthy heart:

Experts believe that if you walk for 45 minutes a day without getting tired, it means that your heart health is excellent. However, if you start feeling breathless or panting within 15 to 20 minutes while walking, then you should be careful. However, if you have started walking then it is natural to get tired quickly, but if you start walking regularly then this problem will end.

The rules of walking change with age and gender:

Experts say that the rule of walking for 45 minutes without getting tired is not necessary for everyone. This rule is for the youth. If a 35-year-old person is walking 4 to 5 kilometers in 1 hour, it means that his heart is healthy. But if a 75-year-old person is walking 2 to 3 kilometers in an hour, then his heart is also healthy. That means the health of your heart also depends on your age and gender.

(This article is for general information. Please consult a doctor for personalized advice before opting any remedy)

