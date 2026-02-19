Are you eating enough protein? Diabetologist reveals the hidden warning signs

New Delhi:

Protein has quietly become one of the most talked-about nutrients today. From gym routines to diet plans and social media health trends, many people believe they are getting enough through daily meals. But doctors say reality often looks very different. According to Dr G. Krishna Mohan Reddy, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at Yashoda Hospitals, protein deficiency is far more common than people realise, especially with modern eating habits that rely heavily on refined carbohydrates.

“Many patients assume they are eating balanced meals because they consume rice, roti or vegetables regularly,” he explains. “But without adequate protein sources, the body struggles to repair tissues, maintain immunity and sustain energy levels.” Even a mild deficiency, experts say, can gradually affect both physical and mental health.

Why protein matters more than you think

Protein is made up of amino acids that act as building blocks for muscles, hormones, enzymes and immune cells. It plays a central role in healing, metabolism and maintaining healthy skin, hair and nails. “When protein intake is low, the body begins conserving it for vital organs,” says Dr Reddy. “That means other systems start showing warning signs first.”

These early signs are often mistaken for stress or ageing.

Constant fatigue and muscle weakness

Feeling tired despite adequate sleep may not always be due to workload or stress. Low protein intake forces the body to break down muscle tissue to meet essential needs. Over time, this leads to reduced strength and persistent fatigue.“Muscles are metabolically active tissues,” Dr Reddy explains. “When protein intake is inadequate, muscle loss can occur gradually, affecting stamina and daily functioning.”

While older adults are particularly vulnerable, younger individuals following restrictive diets may also experience similar symptoms.

Always hungry? Your meals may lack protein

Meals dominated by refined carbohydrates can cause rapid blood sugar fluctuations, leading to cravings. “Patients often report constant snacking or sugar cravings,” says Dr Reddy. “Adding protein stabilises energy and helps control appetite.”

Balanced meals help prevent overeating and erratic energy crashes.

Hair thinning and brittle nails

Changes in appearance are sometimes among the earliest indicators. Hair, skin and nails rely on structural proteins such as keratin and collagen. When protein intake drops, the body prioritises essential functions over cosmetic tissues. Dry skin, brittle nails and increased hair fall may therefore signal nutritional imbalance.

“These signs should not be ignored if they persist,” Dr Reddy adds.

Slow healing and frequent infections

Protein plays a critical role in immunity and tissue repair. Cuts taking longer to heal, frequent illness or prolonged recovery from infections may indicate insufficient intake. “Antibodies and immune cells depend on amino acids,” Dr Reddy explains. “Low protein weakens the body’s defence response.”

For individuals recovering from illness or surgery, adequate protein becomes even more important.

Mood changes and poor concentration

Protein also influences brain chemistry. Amino acids help produce neurotransmitters such as dopamine and serotonin, which regulate mood and focus. “Deficiency may contribute to irritability, poor concentration or low mood,” says Dr Reddy. “Nutrition and mental well-being are closely connected.”

Who may be at higher risk

Older adults, children in growth phases, pregnant women and individuals with chronic illnesses often require higher protein intake. Those following restrictive diets or struggling with appetite changes may also fall short without realising it. Protein is not just about muscle building. It supports immunity, healing, energy and emotional balance. “As a simple rule, include a protein source in every meal,” Dr Reddy advises. “If symptoms like fatigue, hair changes or frequent illness continue, reviewing diet with a doctor can help prevent long-term complications.”

Sometimes, the body’s warning signs are quieter than we expect. Listening early can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

