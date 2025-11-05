Can’t focus anymore? You might have a ‘popcorn brain’ from Reels Scrolling through Reels feels harmless until your brain forgets how to slow down. Psychologist Sheena Sood calls it “popcorn brain”, a restless mind that constantly craves the next dopamine hit. And it’s quietly killing our focus, creativity, and calm.

New Delhi:

Reels are the quintessential addictive means of keeping someone away from a task at hand. Reels kill concentration and make children, adults, elders and all of us used to instant gratification.

We can just scroll and entertain ourselves mindlessly, and the project or assignment at hand can take care of itself until the deadline arrives, and one is then super anxious and often hurrying by compromising on sleep, food, etc.

What exactly is popcorn brain?

According to Ms Sheena Sood, Consultant, Psychology at P.D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC, Khar, with reels has now come the concept of popcorn brain where the brain cannot focus on one task and pops from one stimuli to another with the need of finding new content and means of digital gratification, there’s lack of rest and restlessness and even when offline our behaviour shows signs of having a popcorn brain that cannot rest and focus.

How Reels feed your brain’s craving for instant gratification

Tasks cannot get done efficiently with a popcorn brain, and that is why these days the cases of procrastination have multiplied, as every important task is kept for the last minute and the digital influx of unnecessary information-popping from one stimulus to another, is given more importance.

The mindless scrolling, instant gratification and other such aspects of reels, social media and digital platforms have really impacted our brains. Especially the brains of teenagers and younger adults. Leading to having a non-focused oriented popcorn brain, which in turn increases cases of mental health issues and also in today’s digital generation, which is why we see higher cases of adult attention deficit disorders and basic attention deficit hyperactivity disorders.

ALSO READ: Your brain “logs off” without you knowing! Here's the scary truth about skipping sleep