Pollution and cold increase risk of heart attack, know prevention tips

Know how pollution and colds increase the risk of heart attack.

When the heart is troubled, it gives signals and it is not right to ignore those signals. Especially in today's weather, such carelessness should not be done at all. These days the weather is changing rapidly. On the one hand, the cold is going to increase due to snowfall in the mountains and on the other hand pollution is also attacking. Be it cold or pollution, both are enemies of the heart. As the cold increases, the pressure on the heart increases. Because in cold, due to the shrinkage of arteries, BP becomes high and the pressure on the heart increases. Therefore, along with heart diseases, cases of heart attack also increase in winter.

People's physical movement reduces in winter. They do not want to leave their beds due to cold. They walk less outside. This laziness increases the risk to the heart. Apart from this, those who are suffering from respiratory problems also have 6 times higher chances of heart failure due to pneumonia. However, it is important to take care of the heart not only in winter but in every season. Because in the last 32 years, there has been a 60% increase in the cases of death due to cardiovascular disease. Every year 2 crore people die due to heart attack alone. Therefore, to keep the heart healthy, take 6-7 hours of sleep. Along with this, 30-40 minutes of yoga exercise is necessary every day so that the heart remains healthy. Know from Swami Ramdev the ways to keep the heart healthy?

What are the enemies of the heart?

High BP, obesity, sugar, cholesterol, arthritis and uric acid are the enemies of the heart. The risk of heart attack in winter increases because of the narrowing of the arteries and it affects blood flow, blood pressure increases and puts pressure on the heart. Heart disease cases increased by 53 per cent in 5 years. Irregular heartbeat is the biggest problem for heart problems in youth.

Prevention tips

Include superfoods for the heart in your diet like flaxseed, garlic, cinnamon and turmeric.

Eliminate BP problems, drink plenty of water, reduce stress and tension, eat food on time, don't eat junk food and have 6-8 hours of sleep.

Avoid smoking and drinking as they are the biggest enemy of the heart.

Make your heart healthy by including gourd kalpa, gourd soup, gourd vegetables and bottled gourd juice in your diet.

Try natural remedies to strengthen the heart - add 1 teaspoon Arjuna bark, 2 gms cinnamon, 5 Tulsi, and make a decoction by boiling all the ingredients with water. The blockage will be removed by drinking it daily.

