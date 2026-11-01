Delhi records October's lowest average AQI at 166 in last 8 years, 220 days in 'Good to Moderate' category

New Delhi:

The national capital has recorded it's lowest average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 166 in October, its lowest for the month in the last eight years. The monthly average AQI stood at 223 in October 2025, 234 in 2024, 219 in 2023, 210 in 2022, 173 in 2021, 265 in 2020, 234 in 2019 and 269 in 2018, the Union Environment Ministry said on Saturday. The Delhi's average AQI for the January-October period this year stood at 167, compared to 170 in 2025, 184 in 2024, 172 in 2023, 187 in 2022, 179 in 2021, 156 in 2020, 192 in 2019 and 201 in 2018, the ministry said in a statement.

During January-October 2026, the national capital recorded 220 days in the 'Good to Moderate' air quality category, with a daily average AQI below 200. This was higher than the 200 days recorded in 2025, 201 in 2024, 206 in 2023, 160 in 2022, 197 in 2021, 224 in 2020, 175 in 2019 and 157 in 2018.

While the number of days when air quality fell in the 'Poor to Severe+' category stood at 84 during the January-October period this year. This was lower than the 104 such days recorded in both 2025 and 2024, 98 in 2023, 144 in 2022, 107 in 2021, 81 in 2020, 129 in 2019 and 147 in 2018, the ministry said.

Delhi-NCR offices to operate at 50% capacity amid pollution concerns

Meanwhile, all private and government offices have been directed in the national capital region to operate with 50 per cent of the staff strength and allow the rest to work from home (WFH) under efforts to curb pollution and keep the air quality index (AQI) under check in Delhi-NCR, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said. The order dated October 30 will be applicable on all offices except for such industrial establishments and essential services, where this arrangement is not feasible.

Furthermore, the CAQM also imposed restrictions on demolition and outdoor construction activities across the Delhi-NCR, except for projects related to railways, metro services, airports, inter state bus terminals, hospitals, water supply and sanitation, and national security and defence-related activities.This order, the CAQM said, will be applicable in Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Ghaziabad and Noida from November 5 to 20.

"The proposed measures are preventive in nature, limited to a specified period and geographical area, and have been formulated keeping in view the seasonal vulnerability of the region to air pollution," the commission said. "The exemptions provided for essential public infrastructure, national security and other critical services are intended to ensure that essential and unavoidable activities are not disrupted."

-With PTI Inputs

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