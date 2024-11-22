Air pollution can affect kidney health, know symptoms and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Air pollution can affect kidney health.

So much pollution every year, when will we find a solution? Is it time to leave Delhi-NCR? Do the people living in Delhi need to find another place where they can go with their family to escape from 'Delhi which has become a gas chamber' and breathe clean air? Of course, these things may seem a bit hypothetical to you, but in the coming times, it seems that this will have to be done. The situation is worsening and it is affecting the health of everyone from adults to children. One or two members of every family are suffering from some or the other pollution-related disease.

The number of patients has increased by 30% in all the hospitals in Delhi including AIIMS. The biggest problem that doctors are facing is that now even medicines are becoming ineffective. Doctors have to increase the dosage. This is because PM 2.5 particles are reaching different parts of the body through the blood and are spoiling the biomarkers of even healthy people. Especially the problems of diabetes-hypertension and chronic kidney patients have increased a lot.

Metal particles like copper, lead, and mercury are entering the body due to poisonous air. This increases the risk of cyst formation in the kidney and these cysts get deposited in the nephron and disturb the kidney function. Then the kidneys stop working. After which dialysis-transplant becomes necessary. Kidney cancer is also increasing due to this reason. While already kidneys have many enemies. Urine infection, prostate problems, obesity, heavy medicine, sugar and BP, all these diseases damage the kidney. When there are thousands of enemies, then only one solution is seen, yoga and a yogic filter. Let us know from Swami Ramdev how yoga keeps all these diseases away from the body.

Symptoms of kidney failure

Urine infection-burning sensation

Less or more urine

Back Pain

Leg swelling

Difficulty in breathing

Tiredness

Muscle cramps

Prevention tips

Avoid these 5 'S' and your kidneys will remain healthy- stress, smoking, salt, sugar and a sedentary lifestyle. Eat food hot and fresh. Eat less than what satisfies your hunger. Include plenty of salad, seasonal fruits, curd, and buttermilk in your diet. Avoid consuming sugar, salt, rice, flour, etc. To make your kidney healthy try to control your weight, avoid stress and control your sugar intake. Drink Gokharu water once a month. Panchamrit is a panacea that makes kidneys healthy. Consuming giloy, basil, neem, wheat grass and aloe vera will also help.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

