World COPD Day 2024: Five tips to keep your lungs safe amid rising air pollution

While the world continues to live with the adverse effects of air pollution, it becomes even more important to care for our lungs. More so for those suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease or COPD. This is a progressive lung disease making it hard to breathe. In light of World COPD Day 2024, it is imperative to understand the risks and steps in protecting our lungs. Here are five tips to keep your lungs safe amid the rising air pollution.

Know the Risks of Air Pollution

Air pollution is a major risk to our health, especially to people with respiratory conditions like COPD. Pollutants irritate airways, causing irritation and inflammation, resulting in shortness of breath, coughing, and wheezing.

Track Air Quality Levels

The first action towards protecting your lungs from air pollution involves staying informed about the air quality in your area. With the advancement of technology, a good number of apps and websites have emerged that provide real-time air quality data.

Avoid Exposure to Indoor Pollutants

Most attention is given to outdoor air pollution, but indoor pollutants can also have a lot to play with our health. Common indoor pollutants include secondhand smoke, household chemicals, and mould. They can be very damaging especially to COPD patients as they are always indoors and spend most of their time. Improve the quality of indoor air by ensuring proper ventilation and do not engage with toxic chemicals in your house. It is also advisable that people should avoid smoking and make sure your house is a non-smoking zone.

Wearing Mask

When venturing outdoors, especially where environmental conditions are poor with a lot of air pollution, wearing a mask can protect your lungs even further. It is essential to choose a mask that fits securely and comfortably, as a poorly fitting mask can do more harm than good. Additionally, avoiding outdoor activities during peak traffic hours can also help reduce exposure to air pollution.

Take Care of Your Overall Health

Though one must always be cautious of air pollution, good health in all aspects remains a good and necessary balance. An appropriate diet, exercise, and hydration are a good way to build the strength of the immune system so that the damage caused by the polluted air to the lungs is decreased to a great extent.

