Fed up of cold and cough, throat infection in winter? Know how to protect yourself from doctor

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Fed up of cold and cough, throat infection in winter?

As soon as the cold season arrives, people start struggling with problems like colds, coughs,s and sore throats. In this season, this problem increases so much that people become ill due to coughing. Due to this, many times people also have difficulty in breathing. In such a situation, if you are also going through these seasonal problems, then Dr. Shrey Srivastava, Senior Consultant-Internal Medicine at Sharda Hospital, is telling why throat infection occurs in the winter season and what should you do to prevent it.

This causes throat infection:

As the winter season begins, the temperature starts to drop, making throat infections, colds, and coughs common. The polluted air blowing during the winter season has a bad effect on our respiratory system, causing throat infections to spread rapidly. Dry and cold air can irritate the lining of the throat, weakening its natural defense mechanism. Also, during winter, people spend more time in closed spaces, increasing the risk of airborne viruses.

When temperatures drop, people with weaker immunity are more susceptible to seasonal viruses such as colds or influenza. Also, the low humidity in dry and cold air dries out the nasal passages, making it easier for bacteria to enter. People with pre-existing respiratory problems or weak immunity are particularly at risk of throat infections and related symptoms.

Protect yourself like this:

To prevent throat infection or cold and cough, it is most important that you maintain hygiene around you. Whenever you go out, wear warm clothes. Wear warm clothes at home as well. Regular hand washing reduces the spread of bacteria. Keep yourself hydrated to keep your throat moist and safe. Use lukewarm salt water for gargling. Apart from this, a balanced diet rich in vitamin C and antioxidants in your diet strengthens immunity. Wearing a mask in crowded places and avoiding sudden exposure to cold air can also be helpful.

ALSO READ: Suffering from severe Knee Pain? Practice THESE exercises to get relief; know benefits, how to perform