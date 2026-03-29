From Instagram to 'Mann Ki Baat': PM Modi turns Yuvraj Dua's viral post into important health message

New Delhi:

In some cases, a basic and easily relatable social media post can lead to a more in-depth discussion. This is exactly what happened when social media personality Yuvraj Dua’s lighthearted Instagram video caught the eye of Prime Minister Modi and ultimately ended up being included in the 132nd episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

From being a lighthearted request to cut down on sugars, it has become a call to live healthily.

The viral moment that started it all

It all began with an Instagram reel in which Yuvraj Dua jokingly appealed to the Prime Minister to request his father to cut down on sugar, stating that this time it might finally work with advice coming in via 'Mann Ki Baat'. The post became an instant online sensation due to its relatability and humour. Before long, PM Modi responded to this post, accepting this request while also promoting healthy living in a light-hearted manner.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NARENDRAMODI)PM Narendra Modi referenced Yuvraj Dua’s viral Instagram reel in the 132nd episode of Mann Ki Baat

This became one of those instances on the internet where humour and influence intersected.

The Prime Minister takes it to 'Mann Ki Baat'

In the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi again brought up this instance while discussing how it inspired change. “Many of you have commented on my reply on the post of Instagram content creator Yuvraj Dua. He had urged me to ask his father to reduce sugar intake. I am happy that my request had a positive impact on his father,” PM Modi said.

He then widened the message beyond one family, turning it into a collective call for healthier choices.

“I would also urge you all to reduce sugar intake… and as I said earlier, we also have to reduce cooking oil consumption by 10%. With these small efforts, you will stay away from obesity and lifestyle-related diseases,” he added.

Why this message matters right now

India, like many countries, is seeing a steady rise in lifestyle-related diseases, from obesity to diabetes and heart conditions. Excessive sugar and oil intake are at the core of these issues.

When the Prime Minister mentioned this incident on social media in his address to the nation, it not only made the information more relatable but also easier to understand. This is not just medical information anymore; it’s become personal, almost like advice from someone you trust.

Small changes, big impact

The moral of this story is rather refreshing: you don’t have to make radical changes to your lifestyle to become healthier. Reducing sugar intake in your regular tea or snacks, limiting excess oil in your food, and being careful about what you consume can do wonders in preventing health problems in the long run. Add to this some exercise or yoga, and you have a recipe for success.

From a son’s casual request to a PM’s appeal to citizens, this story is a reminder of how communication is evolving in India’s new world. This is where humour and responsibility meet reality and habits. Because in the end, cutting down on sugar might just be the easiest health resolution to keep, especially when the reminder comes with a story you will not forget.

Also read: Instagram creator asks PM Narendra Modi to tell his father to cut sugar, he responds with health advice