Plant-based diet: This easy diet swap can lower the risk of heart attack, cancer, major diseases A recent study published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity said that people who followed plant-based diets developed fewer than two long-term health conditions. Read on to know more.

There has been a rise in chronic diseases across the globe, and these include heart attack, diabetes, and cancer, among others. While these diseases don’t have a permanent cure, you can take necessary steps that help manage the condition. A recent study found that following a balanced plant-based diet can reduce the risk of developing multiple chronic diseases.

What is Multimorbidity and Why Does It Matter?

Multimobidity is described when an individual develops two or more ongoing chronic diseases at the same time. The number of people with multimobidity has been increasing, especially in people aged 60 and above. For the study, the researchers analysed 400,000 adults aged 35 to 70 years across six European nations.

How a Plant-Based Diet Reduces the Risk of Chronic Diseases

The study found that people who consumed a diet rich in plant-based foods saw a 32 per cent lower risk of developing multiple chronic diseases. The researchers also found that people who followed a plant-based diet also had a lower risk of developing single diseases.

Benefits of following a plant-based diet

Supports Heart Health: Plant-based foods are naturally low in saturated fats and cholesterol, reducing the risk of heart disease, high blood pressure, and stroke.

Lowers Risk of Chronic Diseases: A diet rich in fibre and antioxidants helps reduce the chances of developing cancer, type 2 diabetes, and obesity by improving metabolic health.

Helps in Weight Management: Whole plant foods are rich in nutrients but low in calories, which makes it easier to maintain a healthy weight without strict calorie counting.

Improves Gut Health: High fibre intake from plants improves digestion, supports healthy gut bacteria, and reduces issues like constipation.

