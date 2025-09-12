Doctor-approved Indian diet swaps to reduce cancer risk naturally Small food swaps in the Indian diet can make a big difference in lowering cancer risk. Here are doctor-approved ways to eat healthier every day.

Cancer continues to be one of the leading causes of death worldwide, with nearly 9.7 million deaths reported in 2022. While genetics and lifestyle play a role, research shows that diet can significantly influence cancer risk. The good news is that small, mindful changes in everyday food choices can make a big difference.

By swapping certain foods in the traditional Indian diet with healthier options, you can reduce harmful ingredients while adding cancer-protective nutrients. Dr Ramana Gogi, Principal Consultant, Medical Oncology at CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, shares some simple diet swaps that can lower your risk of this deadly disease.

Indian diet swaps to reduce cancer risk

1. Replace fried snacks with roasted options

Deep-fried samosas, pakoras, and namkeens are loaded with unhealthy fats that trigger inflammation. Try roasted chana, makhana, or baked samosas for the same crunch without harmful oils.

2. Choose whole grains over refined grains

Staples like white rice and maida chapatis can spike blood sugar levels, raising long-term cancer risk. Switch to brown rice, millets like ragi, bajra, jowar, or multigrain atta to add fibre and antioxidants.

3. Switch sugary sweets with fresh fruits

Traditional mithai can cause obesity and insulin resistance. Fresh fruits, dates, or jaggery-based homemade sweets provide natural sweetness plus vitamins and phytonutrients.

4. Homemade spice mixes instead of packaged masalas

Store-bought masalas often contain preservatives, excess salt, and artificial colours. Mixing turmeric, cumin, coriander, and black pepper at home adds cancer-fighting compounds like curcumin without additives.

5. Replace red and processed meat with plant proteins

Dishes made with red or processed meat, like kebabs and curries, are linked to higher cancer risk. Opt for dals, rajma, chana, or paneer for protein that nourishes without the same risks.

6. Use mustard oil or ghee instead of refined oils

Refined oils used in frying can release harmful free radicals. Cold-pressed mustard oil, coconut oil, or moderate amounts of ghee are healthier cooking fats that preserve nutrients.

Eating for health doesn’t mean giving up your favourite Indian foods. By making these small but powerful swaps, you can lower your cancer risk while still enjoying comforting, traditional flavours. Simple choices—like whole grains instead of refined, or fruits instead of sugary mithai—can protect your health in the long run.

