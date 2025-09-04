5 Indian dairy foods that may lower your cancer risk naturally From curd to paneer, Indian dairy foods may play a role in lowering cancer risk when eaten in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

Cancer is the second most common cause of death across the globe, with lung cancer being the top one. According to reports, cancer caused 9.7 million deaths across the world in 2022. There are different foods that can help lower the risk of cancer.

From fruits to vegetables and more, different varieties of food can help reduce cancer risks; dairy is one of them. Adding traditional dairy foods in a balanced diet, along with fruits, vegetables and whole grains, can help lower the risk of certain cancers. Here are some Indian dairy foods that could lower your cancer risk.

Indian dairy foods that may help reduce cancer risk

1. Curd (yoghurt): probiotics for gut health and immunity

This is rich in probiotics, which can help maintain gut health by managing the good bacteria. A healthy gut is linked to better immunity and digestion, which play important roles in reducing the risk of certain cancers, such as colon cancer.

2. Buttermilk (chaas): cooling, detoxifying and anti-inflammatory

This is a staple in Indian households. It is low in fat and has probiotics, calcium and vitamins. Buttermilk has cooling properties that help in digestion and detoxification. It can also reduce inflammation and protect the body against cancer-causing toxins.

3. Paneer (cottage cheese): protein and antioxidant-rich

Paneer is a protein-rich dairy food with calcium and selenium. Selenium is known for its antioxidant properties, which protect cells from oxidative damage, which is known to help in cancer prevention.

4. Ghee (clarified butter): CLA and nutrient absorption

Though consumed in moderation, ghee gives you conjugated linoleic acid (CLA), which some studies suggest has anti-carcinogenic properties. It also improves nutrient absorption, thereby helping the body make the most of cancer-protective vitamins and minerals.

5. Milk: calcium, vitamin D and cancer protection

Milk is a natural source of calcium and vitamin D, both of which are essential for bone health and cancer prevention, particularly colorectal cancer. Moderate consumption of cow’s milk can improve immunity and overall well-being.

