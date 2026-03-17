Persistent neck pain and tingling fingers? Warning signs of cervical spine damage you shouldn’t ignore

New Delhi:

In an age where screens dominate both work and downtime, neck pain has quietly become a daily companion for many. What often begins as a dull ache after hours at a laptop or phone is usually brushed off as fatigue or poor posture.

But when that discomfort lingers and is joined by tingling fingers, numbness, or weakness, it could be signalling something far more serious. Let's get into it.

Why your neck pain may not be ‘just fatigue’

Neck strain from long screen hours typically causes temporary stiffness. However, when nerves in the cervical spine are affected, the symptoms change in both intensity and nature. “While fatigue causes localised muscle discomfort, cervical spine damage often leads to nerve-related symptoms that extend beyond the neck,” says Dr Ashish Dagar, Consultant - Spine Surgery, Manipal Hospital, Gurugram.

Because the cervical spine connects the brain to the arms and hands, even minor damage can disrupt nerve signals, leading to symptoms that travel well beyond the neck.

Warning signs you should not ignore

The body rarely whispers when it comes to nerve compression; it tends to send very clear signals. The challenge is recognising them early. One of the most common red flags is radiating pain that moves from the neck down to the shoulders and arms, often described as sharp or burning. Many people also report persistent “pins and needles” or numbness in their fingers, an indication that a nerve may be under pressure.

“Symptoms like tingling, numbness, or weakness in the fingers suggest that a nerve is being compressed and should not be ignored,” explains Dr Dagar. Muscle weakness is another significant symptom. If you notice that you're dropping things, you're having issues with grip, or you're having trouble lifting your arm, this could be a sign of nerve issues rather than muscle strain.

Pain that gets worse, or even better, with certain neck movements is another tell-tale sign. For example, looking up could make your pain worse, while putting your hand on your head could make your pain better. And then there’s stiffness that just doesn’t go away. If your neck is persistently stiff despite getting adequate rest, then there could be something more wrong.

Treatment options: From therapy to surgery

The main goal of treatment is simple: to relieve pressure from that nerve and get things back to normal. For most people, non-surgical methods are the initial treatment. Physiotherapy is a significant aspect in this regard, and it mainly involves exercises that strengthen neck muscles and correct spinal posture. When conservative methods are not enough, surgical interventions may be recommended.

“The choice of treatment depends on the severity of nerve compression and the patient’s overall condition, but early intervention always leads to better outcomes,” notes Dr Dagar.

How to protect your cervical spine in daily life

The good news is that a few mindful behaviours can go a long way in avoiding cervical spine problems, especially with a technology-heavy lifestyle! The first is maintaining proper posture. This includes placing the screens at eye level, with the neck in a neutral position, avoiding tilting forward. An ergonomic setup can go a long way in avoiding cervical problems! Taking regular breaks from screens is also crucial. Even a short break from screens every 30-40 minutes can go a long way!

Avoiding excessive use of smartphones, especially, can prevent unnecessary pressure on spinal discs. “Small, consistent lifestyle changes can significantly reduce the risk of nerve compression and long-term spinal damage,” says Dr Dagar.

Also read: Burnout rising among professionals? Neurologist says lack of sleep may be the hidden cause