Tremor, loss of smell, facial changes? These could be early signs of Parkinson’s

Parkinson's disease is a movement disorder of the nervous system that worsens over time. Parkinson's often starts with a tremor in one hand. Other symptoms are slow movement, stiffness, and loss of balance. Symptoms start slowly.

The first symptom may be barely noticeable.

According to Dr Vinny Sood, Associate Director, Neurology, Max Hospital, Gurugram, early diagnosis allows for prompt initiation of medications and therapies, which can help manage symptoms, slow disease progression (potentially), and maintain independence.

7 early signs of Parkinson’s disease

1. Tremor

Have you noticed a slight, unilateral shaking or tremor in your finger, thumb, hand, or chin? A tremor while at rest is a common early sign of Parkinson's disease.

2. Small Handwriting

Has your handwriting gotten much smaller than it was in the past? You may notice the way you write words on a page has changed, such as letter sizes being smaller and the words being crowded together.

3. Loss of Smell

Have you noticed you no longer smell certain foods very well?

4. Trouble Moving or Walking

Do you feel stiff in your body, arms, or legs? Have others noticed that your arms don’t swing like they used to when you walk?

5. Masked Face

Have you been told that you have a serious, depressed, or angry look on your face, even when you are not in a bad mood? This is often called facial masking.

6. Stooping or Hunching Over

Are you not standing up as straight as you used to? If you or your family or friends notice that you seem to be stooping, leaning, or slouching when you stand, it could be a sign of Parkinson's disease.

7. Problems with your sleep

Sleep and night-time problems are common in Parkinson's. People with Parkinson’s are more likely to experience insomnia due to certain symptoms which can disrupt sleep.

They can have sleep-enacting behaviour, also known as dream enactment, which refers to the physical acting out of dreams during REM sleep, where individuals experience movements.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

