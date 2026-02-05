Pap smear vs HPV test: What every woman should know Cervical cancer can be prevented with timely screening and HPV vaccination. Learn about Pap smear tests, HPV DNA testing, vaccine effectiveness, and the right age for vaccination.

New Delhi:

Women's incidence of cervical cancer is rising quickly, mostly as a result of ignorance. In an effort to increase awareness of cervical cancer, NOVANEO Hospital and Delhi Cancer Hospital Terapanth held a screening camp on World Cancer Day. This camp tested 500 women at once, setting a record. In addition to testing women of all ages, the cervical cancer vaccine was made more widely known.

At what age is the cervical cancer vaccine administered?

Let us tell you that if girls between the ages of 9 and 27 get the cervical cancer vaccine, the risk of this disease will be negligible. Women older than that can also get the cervical cancer vaccine. The dosage may vary depending on age. Dr Praveen Jain (Senior Cancer Specialist, Delhi Cancer Hospital) explained that the sooner any cancer symptoms are detected, the sooner the cancer can be treated. This significantly increases the chances of recovery.

How does cervical cancer occur?

Cervical cancer is caused by the Human Papillomavirus. This is a cancer that is caused by infection. Around 80% of women have this infection, but their bodies clear it on their own. In females in whom this viral infection persists, the first stage is when pre-cancerous changes develop, which later turn into cancer. For this, a Pap smear test is done, through which cervical cancer can be detected early. If there is a possibility of cancer in someone, then it can be treated and cured at the same time.

Is cervical cancer genetic?

The doctor explained that cervical cancer isn't genetically related or hereditary. It's caused by the human papillomavirus. Typically, sexually active females develop a human papillomavirus infection, which is what causes cervical cancer.

Does a bad lifestyle cause cervical cancer?

Cervical cancer is caused by an infection. It has nothing to do with modern lifestyles. However, if a woman has multiple sex partners, she is more likely to develop it, while having a single partner is less likely.

How is cervical cancer tested?

The Pap smear test for cervical cancer is fairly simple. It's very effective because it can detect cancer in its very early stages. It's a painless test and only takes about 5 minutes. Every woman over the age of 30 should have a Pap smear every three years. It's recommended until the age of 65, but women over 65 can also have it.

Symptoms of cervical cancer?

If you experience bleeding after intercourse, or if you experience vaginal discharge, or if you experience pain in your lower abdomen that you can't quite understand, these symptoms could be cervical cancer.

How effective is the vaccine for cervical cancer?

Our Indian government is trying to provide the Human Papillomavirus vaccine to everyone. Because this is the only way to make India cervical cancer-free. Our guidelines recommend that everyone between the ages of 9 and 26 years should be vaccinated against cervical cancer. According to the WHO, if children are 15 years or below, then two doses are required, and if children are above 15 years, then three doses are required. If we are doing the vaccination between the ages of 9 and 26 years, then it provides 95% protection. If we are doing it between the ages of 26 and 44 years, then it provides 45% protection to prevent cervical cancer.

