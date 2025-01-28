Paneer to Rice: Foods to avoid if you want to stay away from Guillain-Barre Syndrome, know from expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Foods to avoid if you want to stay away from Guillain-Barre Syndrome.

The country is in the grip of many types of serious and infectious diseases these days. First, the infection of HMPV and then H5N1 (bird flu) raised the concern of health experts and now the increasing cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS) in many cities of Maharashtra have scared the people. Maharashtra was already troubled by the bird flu infection, meanwhile, the entry of GBS has increased additional pressure on the health sector.

However, in June 2021, when the second wave of COVID-19 was going on, discussions about Guillain-Barre syndrome cases also intensified in many countries. Scientists had said in a study that Guillain-Barre syndrome is being seen in some people as a side effect of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine. However, later this side effect of vaccination was denied in some other studies.

Know about Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS)

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a condition in which your own body's immune system attacks the nerves. Due to this, patients may have problems like weakness, numbness or paralysis. Health experts consider the problem of GBS as a medical emergency, in which the patient needs immediate treatment. There can also be a risk of death if treatment is not received.

If we look at the report of Cleveland Clinic, it is known that about one lakh people across the world face this problem every year, although the exact reason why this problem occurs is not yet known. If the disease is treated on time, then it can be easily cured.

What are the symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome?

According to medical reports, this disease attacks your peripheral nerves. These nerves sense muscle movement, pain signals in the body, temperature and sensations caused by touch in the body. Damage to these nerves can cause you many problems.

A pins and needles sensation in the fingers and toes, ankles, or wrists.

Weakness in the legs that may spread to the upper body.

Unable to walk or climb stairs.

Difficulty speaking, chewing or swallowing.

Loss of control over urination or increased heart rate.

Foods to avoid if you want to stay away from Guillain-Barre syndrome

Recently, Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, AIIMS Delhi shared an extremely informative video on Instagram. The doctor has urged people to stop eating from outside. She captioned the video, "One major cause is gastroenteritis due to a bacteria C jejuni. Although there are many other causes, but this is the one that you all should be aware of because this is one cause that we can avoid.

Avoid eating out. Avoid contaminated food and water. Take care of yourself immunity too."

"This illness is best treated within 2 weeks. We have always seen these cases but an outbreak is concerning. Not to panic. Take care of yourself. Now you know how to take care of atleast one cause," she added.

In the video, Dr Sehrawat advised people to avoid eating rice, paneer and cheese as they are more prone to bacterial growth. If cheese and paneer are not kept in proper storage then they are more likely to contain E. coli, Salmonella and Listeria as they are dairy products. If cooked rice is left at room temperature then it can contain Bacillus cereus, which can produce toxins that lead to food poisoning. Thus, these foods should be refrigerated to reduce the growth of bacteria and foodborne diseases; also, they should be consumed promptly.

Why does this disease occur?

The exact cause of Guillain-Barré syndrome is not known. Some people may develop it after recent surgery or vaccination. In Guillain-Barré syndrome, your immune system (which usually attacks only external harmful elements) starts attacking the nerves. This damages the protective covering of the nerves. This damage can cause the nerves to have trouble sending signals to your brain, leading to many complications.

Studies show that some types of bacteria or viruses can also trigger this problem. A bacteria called Campylobacter, which is often found in undercooked poultry, has been known to cause this problem. Infections with influenza virus, cytomegalovirus, Zika virus, and hepatitis A, B, C, and E can also trigger Guillain-Barré syndrome.

ALSO READ: Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra: How does it affect your brain? Know symptoms from an expert