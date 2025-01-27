Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra: How does it affect your brain? Know symptoms from an expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Maharashtra.

Cases of Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) are being reported in Maharashtra. After several cases were reported in Pune, one person died of Guillain-Barre Syndrome in Solapur. According to the Maharashtra Health Department, there were 101 active patients with Guillain-Barre Syndrome till January 26. This includes Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and many other districts. If the patient does not get timely treatment for GBS, the condition can become serious. Let's know from the doctor what is Guillain-Barre Syndrome. What are its symptoms and treatment?

According to Delhi's famous neurosurgeon Dr Sanjeev Kumar Jha, 'Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is an acute disease and it occurs suddenly in which the nerves start swelling. There is a layer called myelin sheet in our body which is necessary for the proper functioning of the nerves. Due to this syndrome, demyelination starts happening as our immune system starts attacking that protective layer of the nerves. The immune system that works to protect us from diseases attacks our myelin sheet. Many nerves are affected by this which is why it is also called AIDP.

Symptoms of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Talking about the symptoms of Guillain-Barre syndrome, weakness starts first in the legs. This weakness moves upwards in the body. It can be triggered by any viral infection like a cold, cough, or diarrhoea, any surgery and vaccine can cause this syndrome. After which our immune system attacks our own body. Its symptoms spread rapidly. However, the good thing is that in most cases things become stable within 1 week. But in 20 per cent of cases, the patient needs to be kept on a ventilator. Therefore, you must see a doctor only when you feel mild symptoms.

Weakness in muscles

Problems in walking

Trouble moving arms and legs

Spinal weakness

Symptoms of facial paralysis

Weakness in the chest muscles

Trouble speaking and eating

Difficulty breathing

Poor vision

Loss of body balance

Treatment of Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS)

Since this is a disease related to our immune system, two types of therapies prove to be effective in this. One is plasmapheresis, in which those antibodies that are attacking us are removed from the body. The second is IVIG. There is a risk of death of 5% of people due to this syndrome.

ALSO READ: Guillain-Barre Syndrome Pune: City witnesses surge in cases; know if the disease is contagious