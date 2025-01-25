Guillain-Barre Syndrome Pune: City witnesses surge in cases; know if the disease is contagious

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know if Guillain-Barre Syndrome is contagious

Pune has been witnessing a surge in Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS). Six new cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 73 in the city. The health department of Pune has set up a Rapid Response Team (RRT) to investigate the sudden surge in GBS cases. RRT is trying to determine if the patients were affected by a common source of contaminant.

According to officials, most of the cases have been detected in the Sinhgad Road area of Pune. Dr Neena Borade, chief public health officer at PMC said, "We have collected water samples from the main source at these patients' homes. We are also checking if they had visited a common venue like an event or function where they could've consumed contaminated food or water. As of now, we are not sure what triggered this unusual reporting of cases, which is why we have formed this expert committee."

A total of 7,215 houses have been surveyed so far. This includes 1,943 houses in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 1,750 houses in Chinchwad Municipal Corporation limits and 3,522 houses in the district's rural areas.

Guillain-Barre Syndrome is a condition wherein the body's immune system attacks the nerves which can cause weakness, numbness or paralysis. The initial symptoms of the condition are weakness and tingling in the hands and feet.

While the condition is rare, the exact cause is not known. Also, there's no cure for the condition and treatment involves easing symptoms that can help in speedy recovery.

GBS can impact any person of any age or gender. However, most people who are affected by the condition are adults or above the age of 50.

NIH says that GBS is not contagious or inherited and the exact cause is unknown. Since the body's own immune system does the damage, GBS is called an autoimmune disease.

