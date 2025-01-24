Monkeypox in Karnataka: Check here the symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures of Mpox

A case of monkeypox has been reported in Karnataka in a 40-year-old man who returned from Dubai recently. The state health department in a statement said, "A case of Monkeypox (MPox) has been confirmed on January 22, 2025 by the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune in a 40-year-old male in Mangalore, a native of Karkala (Udupi district)."

Also known as Mpox, this is the country's first reported case this year. The patient is a resident of Dubai and arrived in Mangaluru on January 17, 2025. Upon arrival, he showed symptoms of rashes and had a history of fever two days prior. The statement of the health department stated, "But they are advised to watch for common symptoms associated with the disease like skin rashes along with fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, sweating, sore throat and cough and get themselves tested, especially if they have a travel history to countries declared as high risk for this virus or if they have been in very close contact with persons affected with MPox."

Mpox is a disease that is caused by a virus and it causes rash and flu-like symptoms. Several African countries have been witnessing outbreaks of Mpox since 2022. However, in 2024, there has been a rise in Clade I infections which has a higher fatality rate than Clade II. Most people recover from Mpox infection, however, certain groups of people can get very sick. Read on to know the symptoms, risk factors and preventive measures of Mpox.

Symptoms of Mpox

Here are some of the common symptoms of Mpox.

Rash, skin ulcers or blisters

Fever

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Headache

Muscle aches

Fatigue.

Risk factors of Mpox

Here are some of the factors that increase the risk of Mpox

Someone you’ve had sex with in the past two weeks has been diagnosed with Mpox

You’ve had sex at a sex club, bathhouse or another commercial sex venue in the past six months

You’ve had sex at an event or location where Mpox was spreading

You have a sex partner who’s been in any of the above situations

You’ve been diagnosed with one or more sexually transmitted infections (STIs) in the past six months, this includes acute HIV, gonorrhoea, syphilis, chancroid or chlamydia

You’ve had sex with more than one person in the past six months.

Preventive measures of Mpox

Here are some steps that you can follow to prevent Mpox, according to NHS.

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser

Look out for any possible symptoms of Mpox for 3 weeks after returning from central or east Africa

Talk to sexual partners about their sexual health and any symptoms they may have

Be aware of the symptoms of Mpox if you're sexually active, especially if you have new sexual partners

Don't share bedding or towels with people who may have Mpox

Don't have close contact (within 1 metre) with people who may have Mpox

Don't go near wild or stray animals, including animals that appear unwell or are dead.

