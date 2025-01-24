National Girl Child Day 2025: Eating disorders to obesity; common health issues suffered by teen girls

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Eating disorders to obesity; common health issues suffered by teen girls

National Girl Child Day is observed every year on January 24 to highlight the challenges and inequalities faced by girl children. The day also aims to promote awareness about the rights of a girl child and provide them with support and opportunities. The day was established in 2008 by the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

There are different types of problems that are faced by girl children and this includes health issues. There are several health issues that occur at different stages of life. Here are some common health issues suffered by teen girls.

Obesity and Overweight

Obesity is becoming a significant problem among teen girls due to poor diet, lack of physical activity and sometimes genetics. This can lead to serious health problems in the future such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and high blood pressure.

Eating Disorders

Conditions like anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa are extremely common. Teen girls are particularly vulnerable to developing eating disorders due to pressures around body image, social media influence or emotional stress. These conditions can have serious physical and mental health consequences.

Hormonal Changes and Menstrual Irregularities

As teens go through puberty, hormonal fluctuations can lead to various health issues, including irregular periods, severe PMS or painful periods. These changes can sometimes affect appetite, energy levels and mood, which, in turn, can impact eating habits and lead to emotional eating.

Mental Health Challenges (Anxiety, Depression, Stress)

Teen girls tend to struggle with mental health issues like anxiety, depression and stress. These can affect eating habits, leading to overeating or undereating as a coping mechanism.

Nutrient Deficiencies

Due to the pressures of dieting or disordered eating, some teen girls might not get the required nutrients. This can eventually lead to deficiencies such as iron, calcium and vitamin D. Poor nutrition can lead to fatigue, bone health problems, weakened immune systems and other long-term issues.

