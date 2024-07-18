One spoonful of coriander seeds can cure many serious diseases, know when and how to consume it

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL One spoonful of coriander seeds can cure serious diseases.

Coriander not only enhances the taste of the food but also has many health benefits. It becomes difficult to prepare vegetables in the kitchen without coriander powder. Coriander seeds also bring a different aroma to the food. Coriander seeds are made into powder which is used in preparing vegetables. Coriander leaves, seeds or powder are used in many ways. But do you know that coriander seeds help in curing many diseases? Coriander has many medicinal properties that benefit the body.

Benefits of coriander seeds

Diabetes Control- Diabetes can be controlled to a great extent with diet and some home remedies. A report in The British Journal of Nutrition states that certain compounds are found in coriander seeds that produce anti-hyperglycemic, insulin discharging and insulin-like action. Due to this the glucose level in the body remains controlled.

Cholesterol control- An increase in cholesterol is a sign of danger to health. This increases the risk of heart disease rapidly. High cholesterol also increases the risk of stroke. In such a situation, you can use coriander seeds to control cholesterol. A compound called corianderin is found in coriander seeds, which controls the process of lipid digestion and reduces cholesterol levels.

Strengthens digestion- Coriander seeds are a source of dietary fibre which is rich in anti-oxidant properties. These things help in keeping the liver healthy and improving its functioning. Coriander seed water is beneficial for those who suffer from indigestion. The process of making digestive compounds and juice is accelerated.

Eliminate skin diseases- Many researches have revealed that coriander seeds are beneficial for the skin. It can cure eczema, itching, rashes and swelling to a great extent. Coriander has antiseptic properties, which help in healing mouth ulcers and wounds faster.

Good for hair- If the hair is falling out rapidly and the hair is becoming very weak, then coriander seeds can be beneficial in this. Coriander seeds can be used to prevent hair fall. It also helps in the growth of new hair and strengthens the weak roots of the hair.

How to use coriander

Eat green coriander in your vegetables and salads. Apart from this, use coriander powder in vegetables. Coriander seed water is also effective. For this, soak 1 teaspoon coriander seeds in 1 glass of water at night. In the morning, drink this water as is or after filtering it and making it lukewarm.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

