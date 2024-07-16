Dealing with PCOS or PCOD? Women must consume these herbs to get relief

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Women must consume these herbs to get relief from PCOS or PCOD.

Nowadays, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOD or PCOS) has become the most common problem in women. Due to unhealthy diets and lifestyles, the problems of PCOD and PCOS have started increasing. Apart from this, many hormonal changes in women also cause it. The problem of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is seen in women during pregnancy. Women between 16 and 35 years are most affected by it. Many times women are not even aware of this disease. Due to hormonal imbalances in the body, lumps are formed in the ovaries, which we call cysts. In this situation, pregnancy is directly affected. However, it can be controlled by changing lifestyle and some medicines. Giloy and many Ayurvedic things also prove beneficial in PCOS. Know which things benefit women with PCOS.

These Ayurvedic herbs are beneficial in PCOS

Giloy- These days the Giloy plant flourishes a lot. Giloy is considered a very effective herb in Ayurveda. Consuming Giloy also helps in controlling PCOS. When more androgen is produced in the body, male hormones start increasing. In such a situation, Giloy helps in balancing these hormones. You can consume Giloy powder with honey and water.

Cinnamon- Many researches have revealed that cinnamon prevents the increase of insulin levels in the body. This reduces weight. In such a situation, it helps PCOS patients. Mix 1 teaspoon of cinnamon powder in hot water and drink it.

Mint- Mint is also considered beneficial in PCOS. Drinking mint tea reduces the level of testosterone hormone in the body and reduces the excess hair growth in the body. For this, boil 7-8 mint leaves in hot water and drink it like tea.

Licorice- Licorice is considered very beneficial in Ayurveda. Consuming liquorice speeds up the process of ovulation. For this, boil 1 teaspoon of liquorice powder in water and make a decoction. You have to drink it like tea. It reduces the level of the testosterone hormone.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy)

