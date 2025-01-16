Not getting enough sun due to fog? 5 tell-tale signs that you are vitamin D deficient

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 tell-tale signs that you are vitamin D deficient.

Vitamin D is a fat-soluble vitamin, which is very important for the functioning of the body. Although this vitamin has many benefits, the most important of these is that vitamin D maintains calcium in the body and helps in strengthening bone health. However, in recent days, people have been unable to get enough sun because of cold weather and high-density fog.

What happens when there is a deficiency of Vitamin D in the body?

Lack of vitamin D in the body affects the bones, causes bone-related problems, affects the body's immunity, causes heart health problems, autoimmune problems, causes neurological diseases and also causes infections. Lack of this vitamin also causes complications in pregnant women and also causes breast, prostate and colon cancer.

5 symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Feeling sick often is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, which not many people know about. Because vitamin D boosts immunity, if there is a deficiency in it, the body starts losing the ability to fight many viruses. Due to this people fall sick frequently. Constant weakness and tiredness can also be a symptom of vitamin D deficiency. If you feel tired all the time, then the reason behind this could be vitamin D deficiency. Which affects the energy level of the body as well as your mood. Depression is also a big sign of vitamin D deficiency. Constant weakness and fatigue can affect your mental health. Depression easily surrounds these people. Excessive hair fall and poor hair growth can also be caused by vitamin D deficiency. Most of us do not know, but vitamin D deficiency also affects hair. So if despite shampoo and medicines, there is no effect on the health of the hair, then get your vitamin D checked. Rashes and acne are common on the skin of people who do not have sufficient amounts of vitamin D in their bodies. In such people, the skin also starts looking old before time.

Other symptoms of vitamin D deficiency

Due to the lack of vitamin D in the body, bones start getting weak, osteoporosis, bone pain, muscle twitching, muscle weakness, severe muscle pain and stiffness in joints are felt.

Which people are at greater risk?

People who avoid sunlight are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency. People who are allergic to milk, lactose intolerant, or who follow a vegan diet are also at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency. Women who breastfeed, older people, people with dark skin, obese people, and people who have undergone gastric bypass surgery are at increased risk of vitamin D deficiency.

ALSO READ: Difficulty in breathing due to blocked nose? Try this herbal tea to get relief from stuffy nose