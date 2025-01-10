Difficulty in breathing due to blocked nose? Try this herbal tea to get relief from stuffy nose

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Try this herbal tea to get relief from a stuffy nose.

Winter is at its peak right now. Almost all parts of the country are experiencing severe cold and the mercury is also dipping. Amidst the severe cold, cold, cough, runny or blocked nose and mucus accumulation in the chest are common problems. During the winter season, you will see every second person suffering from cold and cough. When you have a cold, the nose gets blocked again and again and this makes it difficult to breathe. Many times, due to this, you are not able to sleep properly. Many home remedies can help you open a blocked nose. Here we are telling you about one such desi tea, which can also help in opening a blocked nose and curing cold and mucus accumulated in the chest and body pain. This desi tea has been made in our homes for generations and experts also consider it accurate.

Herbal tea preparation

Ingredients

Turmeric - half an inch

Ginger – half an inch

Basil - 5-6 leaves

Cloves- 2

Method

Put all the things in 2 cups of water and boil it for a few minutes.

Now filter it.

Your desi tea is ready.

Benefits of the desi tea

Gingerol present in ginger can reduce nasal inflammation. Due to the anti-inflammatory, anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties present in ginger, it can help in relieving colds and coughs. Turmeric contains curcumin. It can help clear a blocked nose. Turmeric reduces inflammation of the throat and reduces mucus accumulated in the nose. Turmeric has anti-oxidant and anti-allergic properties. It provides relief for a blocked nose. Tulsi contains vitamin C, antioxidants and zinc. It strengthens immunity and helps protect against seasonal infections. Tulsi also has antibacterial and anti-viral properties. It not only provides relief from cold and blocked nose but can also reduce flu. Cloves contain eugenol. Cloves open blocked nose and also make breathing easier.

If you are having difficulty breathing due to a blocked nose and a cold and cough are bothering you, then include this desi tea in your diet.

