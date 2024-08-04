National Bone and Joint Day 2024: 5 factors to consider before opting for knee replacement surgery

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 factors to consider before opting for knee surgery

National Bone and Joint Day is celebrated every year on August 4 to raise awareness about bone and joint health. As we observe this day, addressing the growing concern about knee problems and the increasing number of people considering knee replacement surgery is essential. While knee replacement can significantly improve the quality of life for those suffering from severe knee pain and mobility issues, it is crucial to make an informed decision. Here are five factors to consider before opting for knee replacement surgery:

1. Severity of Symptoms

Before deciding on knee replacement surgery, it is essential to evaluate the severity of your symptoms. Knee replacement is typically recommended for individuals who experience severe pain, stiffness, and loss of function that significantly interferes with daily activities and does not improve with conservative treatments like medication, physical therapy, or lifestyle changes.

2. Non-Surgical Treatment Options

Exploring non-surgical treatment options is a critical step before considering knee replacement. Treatments such as physical therapy, weight management, anti-inflammatory medications, and corticosteroid injections can sometimes alleviate symptoms and improve knee function. Consult with your healthcare provider to discuss these alternatives and evaluate if they might be effective for your condition.

3. Overall Health and Medical History

Your overall health and medical history play a significant role in determining if you are a suitable candidate for knee replacement surgery. Conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, and obesity can increase the risks associated with surgery and affect recovery. It is essential to undergo a comprehensive medical evaluation to ensure that you are in good health and to address any underlying conditions that might complicate the surgical procedure and recovery process.

4. Potential Risks and Complications

Like any surgical procedure, knee replacement surgery carries potential risks and complications. These can include infection, blood clots, nerve damage, and issues with the artificial joint, such as loosening or dislocation. It is crucial to discuss these risks with your surgeon and understand the likelihood and severity of potential complications.

5. Recovery and Rehabilitation

Recovery and rehabilitation are critical components of the knee replacement process. Understanding the post-surgery recovery timeline, which can take several months, and the commitment required for rehabilitation exercises is essential. Successful recovery often involves physical therapy to regain strength and mobility, as well as adherence to post-operative care instructions.

When should you consider knee replacement surgery?

According to Dr Debashish Chanda, Lead Consultant, Department of Orthopedics, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, getting a knee replacement does not depend on how bad the X-ray looks or how bad the MRI looks. It is not at all dependent on the X-rays or MRIs on investigation. Many times, patients come up to us with their X-ray reports and ask if they need surgery which is not the right and only criteria to decide.

The patient must come up to us with complaints or problems that he faces in performing his/her daily routine. If a patient has so severe pain that he is not able to walk outside the home or he prefers not to go outside or he is unable to do his regular day-to-day life activity like going on morning or evening walks, going to parties, etc because he knows that after doing those activities he is going to have pain and for that pain, he would need rest for the next four or five days and hence he starts to avoiding all these activities.

In some cases, the patients will continue doing these activities while consuming pain medication. If you're taking pain medication daily, or just more than once a week then it is going to have an impact on your liver, kidney, and heart health in the longer run.

Deciding to undergo knee replacement surgery is a significant decision that requires careful consideration of various factors. Consulting with a qualified healthcare professional is crucial in making an informed decision that best suits your needs and improves your quality of life.

