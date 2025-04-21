Muscle cramps due to scorching heat? Know prevention measures from Swami Ramdev The effect of heat is also seen on the muscles. Due to a lack of electrolytes, the muscles start cramping, which leads to low blood pressure, but if blood circulation is maintained, it helps in relaxing the muscles, and for this, you must follow these preventive measures shared by Swami Ramdev.

New Delhi:

The heat has started getting to the head. One feels low energy since morning, irritable, and angry over small things due to the scorching heat. Its worst effect is on the nerves and blood vessels of the body. The summer season is troublesome for the circulatory system. Excessive sweating causes dehydration in the body, which affects the blood supply and increases irritation, stiffness, and confusion in the nerves. Due to thickening of blood, blood clots start forming, which increases the risk of a heart attack and a brain stroke.

By the way, the side effect of heat is also seen on the muscles. Due to a lack of electrolytes, the muscles start cramping, which leads to low BP and muscle cramps, but maintaining blood circulation helps in relaxing the muscles, and for this, you must do yoga daily. So, let's learn from Yoga Guru Swami Ramdev how to fill the body with energy through different activities every day in the summer season and protect the nerves and muscles from all dangers.

Problems in the muscles

Problems in the muscles can occur due to less blood flow, pressure on the nerves, and nutrient deficiency.

How to get rid of muscle weakness?

Exercise daily, eat foods rich in vitamin D, drink 4-5 litres of water a day, and eat gooseberries.

How to take care of your nerves

Weight Control

Less Salt

Low sugar

Don't wear tight clothes

Beneficial for nerves

Bottle gourd, lemon, orange, buttermilk-lassi, and mixed pulses are extremely beneficial for the nerves.

Panacea in summer - Clay paste

Multani soil

Aloe Vera

Turmeric

Kapoor

Meem

Guggul

Nerves will become stronger if you can have giloy, ashwagandha, guggul, and bunion.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Delhiites are suffering from this liver disease due to overeating, AIIMS doctor warns