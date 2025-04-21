Delhiites are suffering from this liver disease due to overeating, AIIMS doctor warns Delhi residents beware! An AIIMS doctor warns about a liver disease caused by overeating. Learn about the risks and take preventive measures to protect your health.

New Delhi:

We consume food to keep the body healthy. But some people eat so much that it harms the body instead of benefiting it. Yes, the habit of overeating has become a disease. In the last few years, people living in Delhi NCR have started eating unhealthy food in large quantities. Due to which the liver is getting affected. Recently, on the occasion of World Liver Day, Dr Shalimar of the Gastroenterology Department of AIIMS has expressed concern about the increasing fatty liver among people. He says that fatty liver is becoming a rapidly increasing problem in both cities and rural areas. The reason for this is bad food, overeating, and a hectic lifestyle.

Dr Shalimar recently did a study on the liver in which it was found that 60 percent of people between the ages of 30 and 60 in Delhi have a fatty liver problem. Whereas in the whole of India, 1 out of every 3 people is suffering from fatty liver. The same is the case with children. Among children, 1 out of 3 children is suffering from fatty liver.

What causes fatty liver?

According to the doctor, in a city like Delhi, the biggest reason for fatty liver is overeating. People are consuming more food than they need and without hunger. Keeping this in mind, the theme of Liver Day this time was Food is Medicine. The quality of food has also deteriorated a lot. People have started eating more refined flour, more sweets, packed food, and outside food, due to which fatty liver is increasing. Apart from this, lack of exercise and bad lifestyle are also damaging the liver.

How to keep the liver healthy?

By changing eating habits, the liver can be cured to a great extent. This can reduce the risk of liver disease by 50 percent. According to doctors, the liver has an amazing ability to heal itself. You can also cure a damaged liver by adopting the right lifestyle. For this, consume fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, and food rich in lean protein. This will cure fatty liver and will also help in liver regeneration.

How to prevent liver damage?

On the occasion of Liver Day, doctors requested schools, teachers, and parents to promote healthy eating habits among children. Also, the government should improve food labelling, choose nutritious food menus in schools, and avoid consuming sugary beverages and processed food. Food is not only necessary to keep the body running, but it also acts as medicine for the body. To keep the liver healthy, avoid consuming unnecessary medicines and make the body strong to fight diseases.

Disclaimer: (Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.)

ALSO READ: Be aware of these symptoms of liver damage; know ways to keep your liver healthy