Mood, skin, energy and periods feel off? Not hormones, but this organ might be running the show

Many women spend years trying to “fix” their hormones. Supplements come and go. Diets change. Blood tests are revisited. Yet the same symptoms tend to circle back, month after month, leaving behind frustration and confusion.

Ayurveda looks at this differently. Instead of chasing hormones directly, it shifts attention to an organ most people rarely think about day to day, the liver. According to this system, hormonal balance often follows liver health, not the other way around.

It’s not just hormones, it’s the liver

In Ayurveda, hormones are seen as messengers that rely on a healthy internal environment to function properly. The liver plays a central role here because it processes, activates, and clears hormones once they’ve done their job. When the liver is under strain, hormones don’t circulate or exit the body as smoothly as they should.

What the liver actually does

The liver quietly supports multiple systems at once. It helps clear excess oestrogen, filters toxins from the blood, regulates metabolism, and supports digestion. Skin health, energy levels, and even mental clarity are tied back to how efficiently the liver is working. One organ, many responsibilities, all running in the background.

Signs your liver may be overloaded

Recurring PMS, jawline acne, bloating, headaches, low energy after meals, and frequent mood shifts are often dismissed as routine hormonal trouble. Ayurveda views these signs as indicators of excess heat, or Pitta imbalance, building up in the liver over time rather than isolated issues.

Why modern life puts pressure on the liver

Late nights, chronic stress, processed food, irregular meals, alcohol, and high caffeine intake all add to the liver’s workload. When this becomes constant, the liver struggles to clear hormones efficiently. Instead of being eliminated, they recirculate, which can slowly disrupt balance.

How this impacts hormonal health

When oestrogen is not cleared properly, it can lead to what is often called oestrogen dominance. This may show up as heavy or painful periods, stubborn weight gain, anxiety, and persistent skin concerns. Ayurveda sees these as downstream effects, not the root problem.

What Ayurveda focuses on instead

Rather than quick detoxes, Ayurveda works on strengthening digestion, cooling excess heat, and supporting blood purification. The aim is steady function, not drastic intervention. Improve liver health, and hormonal balance often follows naturally.

Simple Ayurvedic habits that support the liver

Bitter vegetables like lauki, karela, and neem are encouraged. Early, lighter dinners, warm water sipped through the day, and sleeping before midnight all support liver rhythm. Consistency matters far more than extremes.

