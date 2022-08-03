Monkeypox: Are there different types of monkeypox? Can pets and animals also get infected?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Are there different types of monkeypox?

Monkeypox: The number of monkeypox cases in India has reached 8 and one death has been reported, while 18,000 cases from 78 countries have been reported so far to the World Health Organization (WHO). As the cases are on a rise, Health Ministry has been sharing many do's and don'ts to prevent the viral disease. It has also shared a number of ways through which the virus can be contracted. However, there are still many questions and confusions that people have about the Monkeypox virus.

The ''Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease'' issued by the Centre states that human-to-human transmission occurs primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring prolonged close contact.

Here are a few queries that you may have regarding monkeypox-

Are there different types of monkeypox?

According to the information by CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), there are two types of monkeypox virus- West African and Congo Basin. It is reported that the infection spreading at this time is from the West African type.

The West African type monkeypox infection is rarely fatal. Over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive. However, people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.

Although the West African type is rarely fatal, symptoms can be extremely painful, and people might have permanent scarring resulting from the rash.

The Congo Basin type of monkeypox virus has a fatality rate of around 10%.

Who is at risk of getting monkeypox?

Anyone in close contact with a person who is infected with monkeypox can get the virus. Necessary precautions and steps should be taken to protect yourselves. People who do not have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others.

Prevention

Here's a list of dos and don'ts:

DOS DON'TS Isolate infected patients from others. Don't share linen, bedding or towels with people who have contracted monkeypox. Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitisers. Don't wash soiled linen or laundry of infected persons with those of non-infected persons. When near infected individuals wear masks and disposable gloves. Don't attend public events if you exhibit symptoms of monkeypox. Use disinfectants for environmental sanitation. Don't stigmatize groups of people based on misinformation.

Can pets and animals also get infected?

According to CDC, Monkeypox is zoonotic, meaning it can spread between animals and people. However, CDC does not currently believe that monkeypox poses a high risk to pets.

