Monkeypox: 11 Facts sexually active people should know to stay protected

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease which is spreading at an alarming rate. Each day the number of cases of this viral infection is multiplying rapidly. As this has become a matter of concern, World Health Organisation (WHO) has also advised men, who are more prone to catching monkeypox, to consider reducing their sexual partners. Mainly gays, bisexuals and men who have sex with other men are said to be suffering from this disease. A person who has contracted monkeypox is advised to avoid skin-to-skin or sexual contact with new partners or people who have a rash on their skin. Even contaminated bed sheets or clothing can infect people.

In India, Delhi reported one confirmed case of monkeypox on July 24, taking the total number of such patients in the country to four. Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have now been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.

Here are Monkeypox Facts for People Who are Sexually Active:

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease caused by the monkeypox virus. Monkeypox can cause a rash on the skin which may look like pimples or blisters. Monkeypox can transfer during intimate contact including oral, anal, and vaginal sex or touching the genitals or anus of the person suffering from the disease. It can also happen by hugging, massaging, kissing or coming in face-to-face contact with the person having monkeypox. It can spread by touching fabrics and objects during sex that was used by a person with monkeypox. Multiple or new sex partners may increase your chances of exposure to monkeypox. Monkeypox can infect anyone through close, personal, or skin-to-skin contact. It can occur due to direct contact with an infected person’s rash, scabs, or body fluids. The touch of objects and fabrics like clothes, bedding, or towels of an infected person can also cause this viral disease. It can happen with the contact of respiratory secretions of the infected person. It is not yet confirmed that the virus is spreading because of semen, vaginal fluids, or other body fluids, the experts are yet to give their opinion.

Although men are at a high risk of catching this virus, everyone is advised to not come in contact with a person suffering from monkeypox. Even women and children should take the necessary precautions and measures. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has already declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

For the unversed, Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, headache, rashes for up to three weeks, sore throat, cough and swollen lymph nodes. The symptoms include lesions, which usually begin within one to three days of the onset of fever, last for around two to four weeks and are often described as painful until the healing phase when they turn itchy.

