Monkeypox protection tips: Save yourself from the viral infection as India reports new cases

Monkeypox cases have been reported in a total of 75 countries across the world in a span of three months. India too hasn't been untouched with as many as four cases. All had a history of abroad travel. In Kerala, three cases of the monkeypox virus have been reported so far and one in New Delhi. As the patients continue to be isolated to contain the spread and receive treatment, there is much speculation among people about how to protect themselves from Monkeypox. Meanwhile, the health department continues to monitor cases of Monkeypox infection. Here are some tips that can help prevent the spread of Monkeypox.

Vulnerable groups for the Monkeypox virus

While currently, the monkeypox virus spreads among young adults and men with an average age 37, who have sex with men, it can also spread to more vulnerable groups, particularly in children, pregnant women, and those with weak immune systems.

How can Monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox is contracted as a result of prolonged personal contact with an infected individual (including sexual contact) or coming into contact with their contaminated belongings. Human-to-human transmission is known to occur primarily through large respiratory droplets generally requiring a prolonged close contact. It can also be transmitted through direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, and indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens of an infected person.

Animal-to-human transmission may occur by bite or scratch of infected animals like small mammals, including rodents (rats, squirrels) and non-human primates (monkeys, apes) or through bush meat preparation.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Symptoms of Monkeypox usually include one or more of the following: rash, spots, ulcers, or blister-like lesions anywhere on the body, but often in the genital area; swollen and painful lymph glands; and fever, headache and muscle aches, chills or exhaustion. The symptoms last two to four weeks.

How to save yourself from Monkeypox virus?

-- Those infected with Monkeypox must stay in a separate room with "separate ventilation". They must wear a triple-ply mask while the skin lesions should be covered to the best extent possible to minimise the risk of contact with others. The patients should remain in isolation until all lesions have healed and the scabs have completely fallen off.

-- If one is experiencing fever after travelling recently, or has come in contact with somebody who has manifested symptoms of monkeypox, you should immediately seek consultations from your physician. As of now, prevention is the cure.

-- It is also important that people confirmed with Monkeypox disclose their contacts so they can be alerted to monitor for symptoms.

-- Always wash hands properly and use an effective alcohol-based sanitiser. Never avoid using masks.

-- Raising awareness of risk factors and educating people about the measures they can take to reduce exposure to the virus is the main prevention strategy for monkeypox.

-- Unprotected contact with wild animals, especially those that are sick or dead, including their meat, blood and other parts must be avoided.

-- All foods containing animal meat or parts must be thoroughly cooked before eating.

