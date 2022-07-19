Monkeypox cases in India: What is it? Know symptoms, how it spreads, risks and protection

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Monkeypox cases in India: Monkeypox scare is deepening its roots in India. The second case was confirmed on Monday. A 31-year-old resident in Kerala from Kannur district, tested positive for monkeypox after he arrived from Dubai at the Mangaluru International Airport before leaving for Kannur on July 13. The first case of monkeypox, a rare but potentially serious viral illness, was reported from Kollam district of south Kerala on July 14. He is currently undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram.

As the incident rises a wave of fear amongst citizens, experts believe that with necessary precautions, the infection can be kept at bay. Here are all the details about monkeypox:

What is Monkeypox?

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

What are the symptoms of Monkeypox?

Some of the most common symptoms of monkeypox are:

muscle aches

headache

fever

low energy

swollen lymph nodes

As per Dr Piyush Ranjan, Department of Medicine, AIIMS, told ANI "Monkeypox symptoms are like smallpox and chickenpox. At the onset, patients will have fever and enlargement of lymph nodes. After 1-5 days the patient may report rashes on the face, palms or soles. They may have rashes in the cornea leading to blindness." The number of rashes leading to lesions can range from one and upto several thousand.

Who is at risk of contracting monkeypox?

Those people who are in close contact with someone suffering from monkeypox, including sexual contact are at the highest risk. Coming in contact with animals infected with the disease can also transfer the infection.

Are children at risk of getting monkeypox?

Dr Ranjan reveals "the infectivity of monkeypox is less but it can be fatal in children. The COVID-19 infection has more transmissibility, but monkeypox infection occurs after prolonged exposure to an infected person. So the infection rate is very high in COVID and an infected person can infect many. But, monkeypox is less contagious."

How does monkeypox spread?

Monkeypox can spread from person to person contact and also from animal to person contact. In the case of humans, coming through face-to-face, skin-to-skin, mouth-to-mouth or mouth-to-skin contact, with another infected person can lead to monkeypox. Animal hosts include rodents and primates. In addition, Dr Ranjan says that, "This virus is also transmitted to humans by coming in contact with a dead animal infected with this virus."

How can I protect myself and others against monkeypox?

The necessary precautions that are to be taken to reduce the risk of monkeypox are

Limiting close contact with people who are either suspected or confirmed of having monkeypox or limiting contact with animals who are infected.

Cleaning and disinfecting contaminated environment and surroundings

Seeking medical attention immediately after noticing any symptoms or getting rashes.

---with ANI inputs

Don't miss these:

Expert believes monkeypox can be fatal for children, WHO says South-East Asia on 'alert'

Italian fashion blogger identifies he has monkeypox while watching Instagram videos, here's how