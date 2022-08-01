Are monkeypox scars permanent? Tips to lighten or erase them completely

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Are monkeypox scars permanent?

Monkeypox has been increasing rapidly and turning out to be a big threat. In India, a 22-year-old man died in Kerala with monkeypox symptoms and the government has ordered a probe. The viral disease may not be as deadly as Covid-19 for the general public, but so far, it has infected over 16,000 people across 75 countries and caused five deaths in Africa. Let's understand what is monkeypox before jumping into whether it's scars are permanent or not.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an illness caused by the monkeypox virus. It is a viral zoonotic infection, meaning that it can spread from animals to humans and person to person as well. Monkeypox is most similar to smallpox, the two viruses are from the orthopoxviral family. Before the 2022 outbreak, nearly all monkeypox cases were found outside Africa-where some rodents and non-human primates potentially carry the virus- were tied to international travel and imported animals.

The reason it is called monkeypox is that it was first discovered in colonies of monkeys used for research in 1958. However, it doesn’t mean it originated with the animals as the source of the disease remains unknown.

Are monkeypox scars permanent?

There is a high chance of having permanent scarring from monkeypox. Monkeypox can result in keloid scars. A Keloid scar is an enlarged, raised scar that is often pink, red skin-coloured or darker than the surrounding skin. Keloids are irregular in shape and can typically be found on the earlobes, shoulders, cheeks, or chest.

Monkeypox sufferers with darker skin may also experience hyperpigmentation once the lesions have healed, in addition to possible keloid scarring.

Fortunately, most scars are treatable. After analysing the type of skin, the treatment option for facial scars can be planned.Keloid scars are also treatable, by means of steroid injections, application of steroid-impregnated or silicone gel sheeting, and even freezing early keloid scars with liquid nitrogen to stop them from growing.

The various treatment options include:

surgical scar revision

laser scar reduction

micro-dermabrasion

intralesional injections

pressure therapy

multi-needle radiofrequency.

Fillers and silicone gel are among the many choices for fascial scar management. Laser scar reduction offers a non-invasive solution that uses fractional laser technology to deliver rapid, reliable scar reduction with less risk, less pain and minimal downtime.

Tips for Monkeypox scars

People with monkeypox should avoid scratching with their skin and take care of their rash by cleaning their hands before and after touching lesions and keeping their skin dry and uncovered.

The rash can be kept clean with sterilized water or antiseptic.

Saltwater rinses can be used for lesions in the mouth, and warm baths with baking soda and Epsom salts can help with lesions on the body.

Lidocaine can be applied to oral and perianal lesions to relieve pain.

Monkeypox can spread through skin-to-skin contact, it is advised to take precautions like social distancing and not bumping into each other at social gatherings.

(This article is attributed to Dr. Navnit Haror, Founder and Director of Derma Miracle clinic)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of India TV)

