Meghan Markle Diet Secret: Hers's what the Duchess of Sussex eats to maintain a healthy and toned body

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex turned 43 this year and she follows a diet that helps to keep her fit and healthy. Markle is married to Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and has two children. The Duchess is strict about her diet, however, she does indulge once in a while. Read on to know more about Meghan Markle's diet secrets.

Meghan Markle's Breakfast

The Duchess of Sussex begins her day with an extremely healthy breakfast. She drinks a cup of hot water and lemon which is followed by a bowl of steel-cut oats that's made of almond or soy milk This is topped with bananas and a drizzle of agave syrup, according to the royal biography Finding Freedom by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand. Along with this, she also eats an omelette with a side of toast.

Love for Green Juices

The former Suits actor prefers to stay away from caffeine and instead, consumes green juices which help to keep her energized. Speaking to Today, she said, "It's easy to fall into the trap of rushing for a coffee when you hit that 4 p.m. slump. But if I blend some apple, kale, spinach, lemon, and ginger in my Vitamix in the morning and bring it to work, I always find that sipping on that is a much better boost than a cup of espresso."

Meghan Markle's Go-to Snack

Markle's favourite snack is apple slices with peanut butter. This was her favourite pick-me-up between meals, according to the royal biography Finding Freedom.

Meghan Markle Comfort Meal

The mother of two shared that her favourite comfort food is mac and cheese. Speaking to EyeSwoon, she said, "I now buy Annie's organic one if I'm craving it, but I throw some frozen peas into it and enjoy this gooey, simple, childlike meal."

Meghan Markle Sunday Dinners

Markle enjoys Sunday dinners with family and friends. She loves lamb tagine, pot roast or a comforting soup. Slow-cooked dishes like Filipino-style chicken adobo is also one of her favourites. She said, "It's so easy.Just mix garlic, soy (or Bragg Liquid Aminos), vinegar, maybe some lemon, and let the chicken simmer until it's falling off the bone in a Crock-Pot."

