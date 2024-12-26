Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK Ayurveda for 2025: Try THESE natural remedies to keep yourself healthy in New Year

New Year is the time when people make resolutions for better health and well-being among others. With a new year approaching, you must resolve to take care of your health. While that might not be an easy task, small steps every day and give you a big result at the end of the year. There are different ways you can take care of your health and one of them is resorting to Ayurveda.

Ayurveda is known to be beneficial for your health and well-being. There are several methods mentioned in Ayurveda that can cure diseases and health conditions. From weight loss to reducing inflammation, ayurvedic tips can be extremely beneficial.

Here are some lifestyle changes that you can make to keep yourself healthy in the New Year.

Preventing weight gain

To prevent weight gain, make sure you quit smoking, sleep on time and get 8 hours of sleep, maintain your blood pressure and sugar levels, work out regularly and practice meditation.

Physical activity

It is important to perform physical activity daily. You will have better energy, your mind will stay active, your sleep will improve, your blood pressure will stay under control and it will also reduce your stress.

Heart health

You can drink this one decoction daily to improve your heart health. Take one teaspoon of Arjuna Bark (Arjun ki Chaal), 2 grams of cinnamon and 5 basil leaves. Boil all of these together and drink them regularly for a healthy heart.

Better liver health

The liver can be damaged due to high blood pressure, high blood sugar and high cholesterol. To improve your liver health, make sure to manage your blood sugar, lose weight, reduce your cholesterol levels and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Lung health

There are different ways to improve your lung health. Do pranayama every day, add turmeric and shilajit to your milk, drink hot water and avoid fried food.

Kidney health

To manage your kidney health, work out regularly, manage your weight, avoid smoking, drink plenty of water, avoid junk food and don't take painkillers.

Also, people who have high blood pressure should not perform sit-ups and headstands as this can turn out to be fatal for them.

