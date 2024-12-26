Millets making a modern comeback in 2025, know from your expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Millets making a modern comeback in 2025.

Millets, which were once considered ancient grains and staple food in many cultures, are making a big comeback in the modern world. No longer regional food sources, millets are increasingly recognized as SUPER FOOD for their nutritional value.

Countries like India, which have been involved in millet cultivation for many centuries, are taking various government campaigns and initiatives that focus on the promotion of such grains, increasing their production and consumption, and initiating more research on millet. India's "National Mission on Millets" seeks to restore millets in cultivation and to play an important role in India's food security strategy. This shift is also fuelled by a growing understanding of their nutritional benefits.

These small, nutrient-dense grains, which include varieties such as:

Sorghum (Jvaar)

Pearl millet (Bajra)

Finger millet (Raagi)

Foxtail millet (Kangni)

Barnyard Millet (Sanva)

Little Millet (Kutki)

Proso Millet (Chena / Barri)

Buckwheat millet (Kuttu)

When we spoke to Ms Kalpana Gupta, Clinical Nutritionist & Dietetics, Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital, Saket, she said that all these millets are gaining popularity once again for their nutritional composition as well as their cooking properties. Millets are high in fibre, protein, and some essential micronutrients like iron, magnesium, and calcium. Moreover, they do not contain gluten which is beneficial for people who have celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Millets have a low glycemic index hence they do not cause rapid surges of blood sugar. Blood sugar levels are impacted less as sugar is released more slowly into the bloodstream when millets are consumed. Their high fibre content helps in digestion, regulates blood sugar, and assists in losing weight. This means millets are suitable for diabetics and those who want to lead a healthy life. Many clinical studies have already demonstrated that millets can potentially prevent heart and cancer due to their antioxidant properties like phenolic compounds. Ragi is also calcium-rich which is beneficial for bone and teeth development and has high iron content and is helpful for patients with low levels of haemoglobin (anaemia). It is also very good for growing children, and pregnant and lactating mothers, who have high calcium needs during their childhood years regarding requirements.

One of the key factors contributing to the modern comeback of millets is their versatility in the kitchen. These grains can be used to make a wide variety of food products, from traditional preparations such as millet porridge and flatbreads to newer products like millet-based pasta, energy bars, and gluten-free flour for baking. Millets are also being introduced in modern cuisine, where the chefs experiment with them in salads, soups, and pilafs and substitute them with rice or quinoa. Their mild nutty taste goes well with a multitude of spices, and they add versatility to both savory and sweet dishes. Over the years, food companies have developed numerous millet-based snacks and processed foods that have further fueled their popularity with health-conscious consumers.

