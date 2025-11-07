Lung cancer’s hidden risk for women: It’s not just smoking anymore While smoking remains a major cause of lung cancer, experts are now seeing a sharp increase among women who have never smoked. Pollution, household fumes and secondhand smoke are emerging as significant culprits behind this worrying trend.

New Delhi:

Lung Cancer Awareness Month highlights a worrying trend that an increasing number of women are being diagnosed with lung cancer despite never having smoked. The expert emphasises that environmental factors, lifestyle, and early symptom recognition play a critical role in prevention and timely treatment. It is the need of the hour to protect the lungs. Read on to know more about how women can prevent lung cancer in women.

According to Dr Tanvi Bhatt, Pulmonologist, Zynova Shalby Hospital, Mumbai, lung cancer cases are surging in India. Lung cancer develops when abnormal cells in the lungs grow uncontrollably, forming tumours that can interfere with breathing and spread to other parts of the body. While smoking remains a primary cause, a growing number of women with no history of smoking are being affected. The causes of it are that long-term exposure to polluted air can damage lung tissue.

Indoor pollutants also cause lung cancer. Kitchen smoke from unventilated cooking or biomass fuel can lead to a surge in lung cancer cases. Exposure to secondhand tobacco smoke can trigger inflammation and DNA damage in lung cells, and genetics can also raise the risk of lung cancer in women who don’t smoke. So, around 30% women who are non-smokers can suffer from lung cancer. It is necessary to watch out for symptoms and report them to the doctor immediately.

The symptoms of lung cancer are persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest discomfort or pain, fatigue, and sudden weight loss. Early detection is crucial for improving outcomes. Women experiencing persistent respiratory symptoms should consult a doctor for imaging and diagnostic tests.

Treatment depends on the stage of the cancer and involves surgery to remove tumours, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. So, the line of treatment will be decided by the treating doctor. Follow the guidelines given by the doctor and improve the quality of life.

The last word: Non-smoking women are increasingly affected by lung cancer due to environmental and lifestyle factors. It is imperative to raise awareness and take preventive measures, including reducing exposure to smoke and pollutants, to prevent cancer. So, be attentive when it comes to your lungs and take utmost care of them. Stay alert, and protect the lungs.

