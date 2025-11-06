Every puff and sip counts: How head and neck cancer begins quietly and ends brutally It starts small: a puff, a sip, a habit. But for millions of Indian families, that habit turns into head and neck cancer, stealing voices, breath and time. Awareness is the only cure that costs nothing.

New Delhi:

Every year, countless Indian families face the devastating impact of head and neck cancer (HNC), a disease that strikes at the heart of daily life, speech, swallowing, and breathing. India loses between 10 and 15 lakh people to tobacco-related diseases every year. Behind those numbers lie families torn apart, children left without parents, and parents watching their young ones fall prey to harmful habits. Head and Neck Cancers (HNC), which include cancers of the mouth, tongue, throat, and larynx, form a large part of this burden.

In India, oral cancer alone is among the top three cancers, with tobacco and alcohol use at the heart of the problem.

For caregivers and parents, the threat feels closer than ever. Around schools and colleges, it is easy to spot shops selling tobacco products, even though regulations prohibit it. Social media influencers, films, and surrogate advertising quietly glamorise harmful products. The industry’s strategy is simple: hook the young, and they become lifelong customers.

As public health experts often remind us, the youth are not choosing tobacco; tobacco is choosing them.

How do tobacco and alcohol work together to cause cancer?

According to Dr Rajeev Sharan (HOD & Sr Consultant - Head & Neck Oncology), HCG Cancer Centre, Kolkata, Tobacco and alcohol act as potent catalysts for HNC. Chewing tobacco, common in products like paan and gutka, releases carcinogens that directly harm the delicate tissues of the mouth. Alcohol, often consumed alongside, amplifies this damage by weakening the body’s ability to repair itself. Together, they create a deadly synergy, increasing the risk of cancer far beyond what either could do alone.

Research published in Nature Communications in 2025 points to emerging immunotherapy targets like UCHL5, offering hope for future treatments, but prevention remains the most effective strategy. The tobacco industry’s tactics, such as surrogate advertising and influencer campaigns, prey on young people, making it critical for parents to guide their children away from these traps.

Why is head and neck cancer often detected late in India?

India carries one of the world’s highest burdens of head and neck cancers. According to the reports from the Indian Council of Medical Research, oral cancers alone account for nearly a third of all cancers among men. The incidence is particularly high in regions where tobacco chewing is part of social culture, such as the Northeast and parts of central India.

The challenge is not just the numbers but the stage at which cancers are detected. More than 60% of patients are diagnosed at advanced stages (III or IV). By then, treatment becomes more complex, costlier, and less effective. In contrast, early detection could mean simpler surgery, better survival, and less suffering for patients and their families.

What early warning signs should families never ignore?

The early signs of head and neck cancers are often subtle, a mouth ulcer that refuses to heal, persistent difficulty in swallowing, a sudden change in voice, or an unexplained swelling in the neck. Unfortunately, these warning signals are too often overlooked until the disease has advanced.

Caregivers and parents hold a vital role in prevention. Open conversations with children about the dangers of tobacco and alcohol, discouraging even casual experimentation, and staying vigilant to early symptoms can make a significant difference in protecting loved ones.

Awareness, above all, is the strongest shield. Research shows that when young people recognise how the industry deliberately targets them, reducing them to “the product”, they are far less likely to fall into the trap of addiction.

How caregivers and parents can break the cycle of addiction

The fight against tobacco and alcohol-induced cancers cannot be won by hospitals alone. It requires communities, schools, caregivers, and policymakers to work together.

Key priorities include:

Stricter enforcement of tobacco sales bans near schools and colleges.

Community-led awareness campaigns, using simple and relatable messages.

Accessible screening programs, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Support for families, including counselling and cessation services, to help loved ones quit harmful habits.

Can India’s new cancer research and AI tools change outcomes?

The fight against head and neck cancer is winnable, but it demands collective effort. By rejecting tobacco and alcohol, families can protect their loved ones from this preventable disease.

India’s healthcare system is evolving, with innovations like AI-driven diagnostics and biobanking for research paving the way for better outcomes. Yet, the most powerful tool is awareness. As parents, your vigilance can shield your children from the predatory tactics of the tobacco industry. Take the first step today: talk to your family about the risks, encourage healthy habits, and schedule a health check-up. Together, we can unmask the dark intentions of these twin triggers and build a healthier, cancer-free future.

