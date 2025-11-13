Low blood pressure: Symptoms, causes, and when to worry, according to doctors Low blood pressure often goes unnoticed until it causes fatigue, dizziness, or blackouts. Experts explain what triggers it, how to manage symptoms, and when it signals a deeper health issue.

New Delhi:

While high blood pressure often gets more attention, low blood pressure (hypotension) can also be dangerous if left unchecked. Many people also suffer from low blood pressure, just like hypertension. It is time to know about it. Here, the expert helps to understand the causes, symptoms, and management tips. Seek timely help without any further delay.

Just like high blood pressure, many also struggle with low blood pressure. Yes, you have heard it right! Low blood pressure, too, is worrisome and demands immediate medical attention. Low blood pressure, or hypotension, happens when the blood pressure reading falls below 90/60 mmHg. It means your blood is not flowing through the body with enough force, which can reduce the supply of oxygen and nutrients to vital organs like the brain, heart, and kidneys.

The causes:

According to Dr Rahul Gupta, Director - Cardiologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, the causes of low blood pressure can be dehydration, skipping meals, heart problems, hormonal imbalances, and certain medications can cause a drop in blood pressure. It can also occur after long periods of bed rest or sudden changes in position. Older adults and people with existing heart conditions may also suffer from low blood pressure.

The symptoms:

Those known to have low blood pressure can have symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, fatigue, nausea, or even fainting. Some may feel light-headed when standing up suddenly. Severe cases can cause confusion, shallow breathing, or a weak pulse, which will mean prompt intervention.

The complications:

Occasional mild hypotension may not indicate any danger. However, constant low readings can cause organ damage or lead to falls and injuries due to fainting. You should seek medical help if dizziness, chest pain, or confusion occur frequently. Timely management is crucial for improving the quality of life.

Management tips:

Those with low BP must stay hydrated, avoid dehydration by drinking plenty of water. Avoid skipping meals and eat frequently, which means at regular intervals. Make sure to have salt as per the doctor’s advice and don't change your position suddenly, as it can cause dizziness. Even wearing compression stockings can help maintain normal blood pressure. Regular health check-ups are important if the person is having constant episodes of low blood pressure.

