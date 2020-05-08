Image Source : INSTAGRAM Long sitting hours: Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares tips to ease discomfort

With coronavirus pandemic, the nation has come to a standstill with people going under home quarantine and working from home. This means long sitting hours and no exercise. Social media is already flooded with memes and once the lockdown is lifted, people would be double their size. While gaining weight not just attacks the self-confidence of a person, it brings many diseases like diabetes, heart health and PCOD to name a few. For those who are working for long hours should especially take care of their health. Small exercises in between work and a few diet changes is all it takes to maintain a fit body, especially during the lockdown. Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares ways to avoid damage due to long sitting hours.

In an explanatory video on social media, Rujuta talked about many causes that damage the body when we sit for long hours. She explains the correct posture one should maintain and the right chair to use while working from home. She also explains that it is important to stretch the body after every thirty minutes to protect your neck and back. She advises sitting on the floor for work.

Rujuta Diwekar says, "For every 30 mins of sitting, stand for 3 minutes....Use a foot rest to support your feet...Progress to sitting cross legged on the chair...Progress to sitting on the floor on a blanket and with a back rest...Finally to sitting without back rest." Check out the video here-

